Lizzo Rocked Her Shapewear Line on ‘SNL’: Here’s Where You Can Buy a Yitty Hoodie

Lizzo pulled out all the stops as host and musical performer on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (April 16), but her takeover didn’t stop there. The Grammy winner rocked a few different pieces from her Yitty shapewear brand during the show and in the SNL promo shots.

Lizzo sported a Yitty necklace and what appears to be a black body suit from the line’s Nearly Naked collection in one of the promo pics for SNL and she closed out the show in a Yitty hoodie, paired with sparkly biker shorts and black platform boots.

For the musical section of the show, Lizzo introduced her own performance of “About Damn Time” backed by an all-female band and backup dancers, including contestants from her Prime Video show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – all wearing custom Yitty catsuits.

Lizzo also debuted “Special,” the title track from her new album and the song featured in her Google Pixel 6 commercial, for the first time in its entirety. Her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, introduced the performance.

The 33-year-old recording artist has lots to feel “Special” about these days. Her upcoming fourth studio album drops on July 15, and she’s reimagining shapewear with her new clothing brand.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” Lizzo explained in a statement. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

The collection is a collaboration with Fabletics that debuted on April 12 and features a leggings, shorts, bodysuits, bras more in an array of solid colors and patterns. Yitty is designed for sizes 6X to XS and ranges from $14.95 – $69.95 for VIP members.

See below to purchase a hoodie like the one Lizzo wore at SNL. And if you missed Lizzo’s episode (or would like to rewatch) you can stream SNL on Hulu and Peacock.