Lizzo’s Yitty Brand Wants You to Get All Dolled Up in Barbiecore-Inspired Shapewear: Shop the Collection

If Barbie has proved anything, it’s that everything looks better in pink — and Lizzo’s brand Yitty is making the case. The athleisure brand just dropped a Summer Doll Collection that boasts barbiecore vibes so stylish even the Barbie movie dolls will be giving you the side eye.

Lizzo has been sporting her own Barbie-inspired looks this summer and even debuted hot-pink hair on Instagram on June 21.

“Y’all not ready for pink hair Lizzo,” she captioned the post.

If you don’t have enough Barbie merch, Yitty’s new shop is ready for you to stock up on all the doll-inspired shapewear. From shades of neon pink, yellow, blue and more, you’ll be set to doll yourself up for a quick gym session or casual hang in the park this summer.

Whether you’re looking to replace some old leggings with fresh, fun shades or want to stock up on trendy bodysuits and bike shorts, this new collection has got you covered — literally.

For additional savings on the new drop, Yitty offers discounted prices on products for those who sign up to be a VIP member.

Keep reading to shop some of our picks from the new Barbie-inspired line.

Get support without sacrificing trendiness in the Spotlight Shaping Bralette. The new hot pink shade features a glittery material that will shimmer in the light while the padded interior helps ensure your chest is lifted and comfortable.

Complete the set with a matching pair of high waist shorts that, once paired with neon skates, will have you channeling your inner Barbie. As an added bonus, the material is made from a breathable mesh and features compression.

These mesh high waist leggings redefine what it means to be feeling blue as it come with a stylish mesh sheer material for added comfort and ventilation, and that’ll pair nicely with the matching sports bra.

Add some texture to your look with this butterfly patterned midi top that sports style and support. The fabric is made with a silicone gripper to help keep everything in place and has partially lined coverage. For a complete set you can add the matching high waist brief to your cart.

If you’re looking for something more versatile, this shaping bodysuit’s simple design can easily be paired with jeans or leggings for the ultimate multipurpose piece. It comes in a glittery material that will have you sparkling as you hit the dance floor or yoga class. Plus, the Antimicrobial SilverSeam Technology will help keep it (and you) fresh and odor-free.

