‘Love, Lizzo’: How to Watch Lizzo’s HBO Max Documentary for Free

From humble beginnings to her meteoric rise to stardom, Lizzo is sharing an “intimate look” into the moments that have helped shape her career in the HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiering on Thursday (Nov. 24).

According to the film’s description, Lizzo gets candid about “body positivity, self-love, and recognizing the contributions of Black women” in the documentary, directed by filmmaker Doug Pray and executive produced by Lizzo with her production company Lizzobangers. The film features three years’ worth of footage in addition to home videos of the Grammy winner as a child.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a press release announcing the documentary. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Love, Lizzo is produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft, Nicole Rocklin, Pray and Stephanie Meurer. The documentary is presented by Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions and is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs.

How to Watch Love, Lizzo on HBO Max for Free

HBO Max subscribers can start streaming Love, Lizzo as soon as it drops on Thursday (new content tends to debut at midnight on HBO Max). The film is streaming at no additional charge.

If you’re not already subscribed to HBO Max, the streaming giant is offering major savings for Black Friday! New and returning customers can join HBO Max for just $1.99/month (regular $9.99/month) for the first three months. The limited deal ends on Nov. 28.

HBO Max is home to bingeworthy originals, must-watch movies, family-friendly programs, and lots more. Stream House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Westworld, Euphoria, Selena + Chef, The Sex Lives of College Don’t Worry Darling, and A Christmas Story, Christmas and other movies and original content on HBO Max. You’ll also find music documentaries and biopics such as Elvis, Tina, Bessie, Amy, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, and the TV series Rap Sh!t.

Want free HBO Max? Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but the platform does provide free episodes. To get free HBO Max, you’ll have to go through a cable or streaming provider.

If you already have HBO through Cox, Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, YouTube, and other cable and streaming providers, you can enjoy HBO Max for free. DirectTV Stream also offers free HBO Max in the Premiere Package (click here for more details) and Xfinity is offering a Black Friday deal that includes free HBO Max for a year.

Watch the trailer for Love, Lizzo below.