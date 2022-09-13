Lizzo Used This Medium-Hold Hairspray for Her Emmys Topknot: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo stunned at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12). The “Special” singer, who won an Emmy for her Prime Video show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, dazzled in a red tulle gown by Giambattista Valli coupled with a sleek topknot.

After celebrating her win the night before, Lizzo returned to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 13) to share behind-the scenes shots from the Emmys, including selfies with fellow Emmy winners Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and more.

She also posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos with her glam squad and other members of her team. “I’m truly blessed,” Lizzo wrote along with a nod to the photographer. “Thank you for the family portraits.”

Hairstylist Shelby Swain created Lizzo’s Emmys hair using Spray & Play Hairspray from Sexy Hair. The hairspray, which retails for $19.99 at Ulta Beauty ($8 for the travel size), is available in two limited-edition fragrances: City Allure, featuring sparkling notes of amber glow and bergamot, and Lush Life, which serves up tropical notes of papaya and freesia.

Sexy Hair’s Spray & Play hairspray is designed to provide up long-lasting medium to high hold for up to 120 hours, humidity resistance for up to 72 hours, and delivers up to six times the volume and lift with a flake-free finish. The Spray & Play Hairspray pictured above is available at Ulta Beauty, but you can find other Sexy Hair products at major retailers like Amazon, JCPenny, and Walmart.

The 2022-23 award season is just getting started and between her new album Special and a hit TV show, Lizzo can expect to add more awards to her trophy case. Watch out for the Big Grrrls won outstanding competition program and despite being Lizzo’s first Emmy, the win puts the Grammy winner halfway to EGOT status.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” Lizzo said during the emotional speech, before sharing a message to her younger self: “You’re gonna see that person, but b—-, it’s gonna be you.”