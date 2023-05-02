A Dyson Airwrap Helped Lizzo Achieve the Perfect Met Gala Hair: How to Get the Viral Tool on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok’s favorite hair tool was busy behind the scenes at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday (May 1). The Dyson Airwrap helped create Lizzo’s sleek updo, which paid homage to Audrey Hepburn, her makeup artist Alexx Mayo and hairstylist, Shelby Swain, revealed to InStyle.

The “Special” singer got dolled up in Charlotte Tilbury makeup to achieve her “soft, feminine timeless glam.” Lizzo’s red carpet look was a “futuristic” twist on Hepburn’s “timeless” style, and she’s wasn’t alone in channeling the acting legend. Olivia Rodrigo hit the carpet in a Hepburn-inspired hairstyle that was created using Dove hair styling products.

Meanwhile, Swain used the Airwrap to transform Lizzo’s mane into an updated version of Hepburn’s classic bun. “This is not a tool, it is a system,” Swain said of the Airwrap.

The $600 multi-styler is equipped with barrels to curl and wave in both directions; brushes to control and shape the hair; and a multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer that dries, smooths and hides flyaways.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the Dyson Airwrap makes a great gift for the mom who could use a new hair tool. The Airwrap is available at Dyson.com as well as retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Best Buy and Nordstrom, but it’s usually sells out around holidays like Mother’s Day, and some retailers like Dyson and Nordstrom are already low in stock.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $599.99

The Airwrap is available in a few different colors including nickel/copper and the special-edition Prussian blue. However, the limited-edition blue colorway comes with a free travel pouch valued at $120 (when you purchase at Dyson.com).

According to Forbes, Best Buy rewards members can score 20% off the copper Dyson Airwrap. You can also check Sephora for member-only deals on haircare products and tools such as the Airwrap.

From TikTok to YouTube, Dyson’s bestselling Airwrap reigns as one of the top multi-stylers on the market, but if it’s too pricey for your budget, check out this $39 Airwrap dupe.