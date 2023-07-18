Live Nation’s 4 Tickets for $80 Promo: See Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Live Nation is treating concertgoers to the ultimate summer promo: four tickets for $80. The Summer’s Live sale starts Wednesday (July 19) and will go until Aug. 1 or until tickets sell out. This year includes a stacked lineup of artists with upcoming tours and concerts.

Explore Explore Jonas Brothers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Yes, you read that right. You can really get four tickets to any qualifying concerts for only $80 total.

Some of the musicians you can get tickets for are the Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, 5 Seconds of Summer, Keith Urban, Maroon 5, Snoop Dog, Big Time Rush, Dominic Fike, Neon Trees, Chelsea Handler, Sam Hunt, Young the Giant, Counting Crows, Rod Stewart and many, many more. The promo isn’t live yet, but you can add it to your calendar here to ensure you get $80 concert tickets the second the deal starts. The last thing you want is to see the dreaded “sold out” message.

Want tickets earlier? Rakuten is offering members the ability to skip the line and purchase tickets during an exclusive presale on Tuesday (July 18). Click here to sign up and learn more or click the buy button below.

Rakuten Summer’s Live Presale Buy Now 1

In order to get early access to the deal, you’ll need to sign up for Rakuten, then you’ll be able to take advantage of the four for $80 concert tickets deal.

Live Nation is home to events from concerts, tours and festivals to livestreams as well providing a one-stop destination to all things entertainment.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best travel deals, travel necessities and concert earplugs.