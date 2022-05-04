Live Nation Is Giving Music Fans a Chance to See Some Major Artists for Just $25

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love live music, then you know that going to see live shows can be expensive. With the summer concerts right around the corner and festival season already heating up, it’s always nice to find ways to save on ticket prices.

Live Nation is offering fans access to thousands of shows for just $25 in honor of Concert Week. The weeklong promo that lets fans purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows at a budget-friendly price launched on Wednesday (May 4).

Some of the many artists participating in Concert Week include Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Jack White, Machine Gun Kelly, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys, Nelly and OneRepublic.

The limited deal ends on May 10, or while supplies last. Fans can purchase tickets to performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across a large variety of genres such as pop, rock, country, hip-hop, metal, Latin and more for a flat fee.

Comedy lovers can also score tickets to see Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Tina Fey and other comedians for $25. See the full roster of performers here.

Concert Week tickets officially went on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at livenation.com/concert week. Citi cardmembers received access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday (May 3) at 8 a.m. ET.

Live Nation’s annual weeklong ticket deal marks the kickoff to an epic summer concert season.

