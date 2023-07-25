Looking for a Lionel Messi Jersey? Where to Buy Authentic MLS Gear Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s only been about a week since Lionel Messi played his first game with Inter Miami CF, but Messi Mania is in full effect.

The Argentinian soccer star led Inter Miami to a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul after scoring a game-winning goal in front of a packed crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. last week.

A good number of fans were wearing Messi’s newly released Inter Miami jersey to the game. Now that Messi has officially landed in Miami, demand for the jerseys is expected to be in even higher.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Messi is scheduled to play his second game with Inter Miami on Friday (July 25). The match will stream live MLS Season Pass, Apple’s standalone soccer streaming service, which is also available on Apple TV+.

Last week, Adidas welcomed Messi to Miami with a fleet of branded cars, boats and even helicopters covered in Inter Miami’s signature pink. The welcome party included a huge cargo ship packed with Messi jerseys and soccer balls that Adidas gave away to fans.

Where can you buy a Messi jersey? Adidas‘ Lionel Messi jersey ($160) is available for pre-order in true pink and black via the Adidas app. But that’s not the only way to get your hands on a coveted jersey.

Soccer fans can shop the Lionel Messi collection, which includes soccer jerseys and T-shirts, at the MLSStore.com. Messi’s Inter Miami jerseys are also available at Fanatics and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Adidas Inter Miami Jersey will be released on Oct. 17 at the MLS store, but given their popularity, it’s probably best to pre-order one now — even if you have to wait a few months until it gets delivered. On a positive note, the store is offering 15% off all orders with code: 15GOAL. The limited promo ends tonight (July 25).

Pre-order Messi’s Inter Miami gear below.

MLS Store

Men’s Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas Pink 2023 La Noche Replica Jersey $124.99 Buy Now 1

This Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas jersey is available in pink or black (pictured below) in men’s sizes S-3XL. The shirt has a tagless collar, backneck taping and three embroidered logos on the chest including, an Adidas logo, sponsor logo and team crest across and Messi’s name on the back.

MLS Store

Men’s Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas Black 2023 La Noche Replica Jersey $124.99 Buy Now 1

The black men’s jersey is another popular item in the MLS Store. The black version features the same logo and design as the pink men’s shirt.

MLS Store

Women’s Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas Black 2023 La Noche Replica Jersey $124.99 Buy Now 1

Cheer Messi on in this Inter Miami CF women’s jersey. Like the men’s option, this jersey also comes in pink in sizes S-3XL and youth sizes S-XL ($104.99).

Men’s Messi x Adidas Black Sunny Goat T-Shirt $29.99 Buy Now 1

Act fast! This Adidas goat T-shirt is almost sold out. The cotton tee comes in sizes S-3XL and will ship no later than Friday (July 28).