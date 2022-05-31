Lil Nas X Is Teaming Up With M&M’s for a Sweet Collab: ‘I’m Excited to Work With Them’

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Lil Nas X and M&M’s are linking up for a sweet new partnership that will leverage the power of “music, art & entertainment” to bring fans together and build connections through a series of initiatives launching later this year, the brand announced on Tuesday (May 31).

“M&M’s is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” Lil Nas X said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

Further details about the collaboration have yet to be released, but Lil Nas X retweeted a “coming soon” post from the M&M’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

The collaboration will showcase M&M’s commitments to “inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” noted Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director Allison Miazga-Bedrick.

“Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together,” Miazga-Bedrick said. “Like our iconic M&M’s brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’s role within entertainment.”

Besides landing a new partnership, Lil Nas X will head out for his first-ever headlining world tour (click here for tickets). The Montero Tour kicks off in Detroit on Sept. 6 and wraps in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 17.

In addition to collaborating with Lil Nas X, M&M’s recreated artwork from albums released by Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalia and David Bowie for a collection of limited-edition bags. The candy company will also be introducing a series of music-related initiatives, and recently partnered with NBC Universal on American Song Contest, which airs on NBC and Peacock, for a custom on-set lounge that doubled as a colorful area for contestants to hang out before and after they performed on the show.

M&M’s will also have a presence at several festivals this summer, and will give music fans a chance to join in on the fun from home via M&M’s digital music lounge.

Visit MMs.com for more summer music programming.