Lil Nas X Collaborates With Coach for ‘Transformative’ Line

We’ve got the scoop: Lil Nas X and Coach have come together to create a fashion line we had to tell you about — and it’s currently on sale.

The collaboration was announced Wednesday (June 7) as part of the fashion brand’s Stuart Vevers’ Winter 2023 collection. If you’re looking to stock up on festival gear or Pride looks, we’ve got everything you need to know about this new drop below — and the brand’s Pride Collection and 50% off sale going on alongside it.

The campaign, titled “The Courage to Be Real,” is described on the website as “A call to action and our belief in courageous self-expression. Because when you embrace every side of yourself with confidence, you inspire others to express themselves authentically, too.”

This spoke especially to the rapper as he claims his “whole career has been about breaking down doors,” according to a quote by him on the campaign page. The line even features butterflies playing on the theme of “transformative” meaning everyone is a butterfly and can spread their wings to grow.

The collection also partners with his Montero tour, which can be seen in the graphics of the collection.

It makes sense that the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper would be a part of this collaboration as the he’s been a fan of the brand and even made his debut on the runway as an ambassador for Coach during their 2022 New York Fashion Week show.

The collection is already selling quickly, which means you don’t want to sleep on it. Read below to shop the pieces still in stock.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 $450 Buy Now 1

You can see Nas sport the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag throughout the campaign video — and we get why! It’s a versatile accessory you can dress up or down whether you’re headed to the office or out to drink with friends. As an added bonus it’ll keep you pockets from overflowing with your phone, keys, wallet and more.

Coach X Lil Nas Butterfly Tank $45 $75 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Cool off in this tank top that features a butterfly design that reads “Coach x Montero.” You can easily wear it alone or layer it under your got-to denim jacket.

Coach X Lil Nas Butterfly T-Shirt $57 $95 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you prefer the classic t-shirt look, then jump on this Butterfly patterned top from the collab. It features the signature pattern in either black or white and will add a subtle pop of color to your everyday looks.

Coach X Lil Nas Butterfly Coin Case $75 $125 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re just looking to carry the necessities, this little coin case will keep you cash safe and is compact enough to slip inside your daily purse or backpack. Plus, the butterfly design will make the perfect statement piece.