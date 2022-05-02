‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’: How to Watch the Grammy Winner’s Home Renovation Show

Lil Jon performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots on Sept. 23, 2018 in Detroit.

Lil Jon is headed to HGTV! The Grammy winner will help homeowners transform their abodes on the new home renovation series Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, premiering Monday (May 2) on HGTV.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” Lil Jon said in a statement. “When people hear my name, they automatically think … fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Joined by designer/builder Anitra Mecadon, the Atlanta native will be assisting homeowners in DIY renovations that will push them out of their comfort zones and transform their homes from bland to wow.

“Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip-hop into the world of home renovation?” noted Jane Latman president, HGTV. “We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!'”

How to Watch Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Online

How to Watch Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Online

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? debuts on Monday (May 2) at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV. If you already have cable, be sure to check your local listings for channel information. If you’re not a cable customer but want to become one, click here for Xfinity and here for Cox cable.

Check below to watch the trailer for Lil Jon Wants to Do What?