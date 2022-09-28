Music & Denim Collide: Leon Bridges Drops New Collection With Wrangler

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Leon Bridges has teamed with Wrangler to launch an exclusive collection that pays homage to the Grammy-winning singer’s Texas roots.

The Leon Bridges x Wrangler collection, released on Wednesday (Sept. 28), features an assortment of jeans, shirts, jackets and other closet staples priced from $60 and up.

“Wrangler will always mean something to me,” Bridges shared in a statement to Billboard. “My music journey began while wearing vintage Wrangler, so I am excited to be able to collaborate with them on this exclusive collection.”

Personal touches — such as Bridges’ initials — are among the intricate details within the collection comprised of more than two dozen modern and nostalgic designs. The collection includes men’s jeans, women’s jeans, jackets, graphic T-shirts, ringer tees, printed shirts, striped shirts, a jean vest and a skirt.

Available exclusively at Wrangler.com, the special collection boasts fresh graphics, eye-catching prints, custom laser designs and signature features such as embroidered sleeve monogram materials, logoed snaps and rivets, LB printed pocketing and matte gold finished hardware.

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Campaign Courtesy of Wrangler

“Working with the brand’s design team in Greensboro, N.C., I was able to walk through the brand’s archives and select original silhouettes,” Bridges explained. “Our meetings continued in my hometown of Ft. Worth, Texas, where we chose trims and final patterns, and I was able to give feedback on the early garment prototypes. It was an amazing experience for me to play such an active role in the creative process from start to finish. Telling the story of my authentic ties and heartfelt passion for Wrangler, this collection is meant to nurture individuality and spontaneity for the trailblazers of today.”

Shop items from the Leon Bridges x Wrangler collection below.

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Men's 13MWZ Jean $119 Buy Now 1

A rendition of Wrangler’s Cowboy Cut, the men’s 13MWZ jean features a straight fit, original high-rise waist, branded rivets with Bridges’ initials, five-pocket styling, a “W” embroidered on the back pockets, and a rope logo patch. Crafted partially from recycled materials, the jean offers a bootleg cut and is available in sizes 29-40 (length 30-34).

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Men's Flare Jean $119 Buy Now 1

The men’s flare jean (available in sizes 29-40) features a high-rise waist and is designed with two sets of slanted pockets. Complete the look with the matching denim vest ($99) or denim suit jacket ($159).

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Women's Westward Jean $129 Buy Now 1

This women’s jean is built to move with your body. The sustainable, cotton-blend jean (available in sizes 24-35) is finished with an eco-friendly wash. Make it a full look by adding the women’s western shirt pictured above ($109).

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Ringer T-Shirt $60 Buy Now 1

This ringer tee is available in men’s sizes ranging from S to XXL, and women’s sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Women's V-Neck T-Shirt $60 Buy Now 1

Available in sizes XS-XL, this V-neck tee offers a slim and comfortable fit. Click here to buy the allover-print jean ($129) pictured above.

Wrangler

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Men's 124MJ Jacket $159 Buy Now 1

Another modern rendition of a Wrangler classic, the men’s 124MJ jacket offers a vintage design with a sustainable edge. The jacket is made from partially recycled cotton and available in sizes S-XL (XXL sold out).