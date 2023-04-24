Lego Unveils Three New Sets Inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid’: How to Pre-Order Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lego wants the whole family to enjoy The Little Mermaid. On Sunday (April 23), the toy company unveiled three new sets inspired by the Disney film releasing next month.

The collectible sets, designed for kids and adults, range in price from $19.99 up to $159.99.

First up for release, Lego’s The Little Mermaid Story Book Set, which is designed for ages 5 and older, and will be available in stores and online on May 1. The ($19.99) set includes miniature figurines of Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric and Sebastian.

Dropping June 1, Ariel Treasure Chest lets fans “build their own treasure chest, decorate it and fill it with keepsakes in two secret drawers.” The set is suitable for ages 6 and up. Unfortunately, pre-orders are sold out at Lego.com, but the set might get restocked closer to the release date.

The Story Book set is still available for pre-order online.

Lego’s The Little Mermaid Clam Shell set, designed for ages 18 and up, will be released on May 1. The massive set ($159.99) features mini figures of Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Sebastian and Flounder; along with Ariel’s sisters Indira and Karina. The set features “key moments from the movie” and references to throne rock, Ariel’s grotto and Ursula’s lair.

The Lego sets are the latest in a string of Little Mermaid merch to hit the web, including the official Barbie doll, books, clothing, bags, jewelry and other collectibles that fans can purchase in anticipation of the film, which hits theaters on May 26.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a live-action adaption of the animated film, stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCartney, Jonah Hauer-King, Simone Ashley, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Jessica Alexander.

Pre-order Lego’s Little Mermaid clam shell set below.

