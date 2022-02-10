LEGO Is Releasing a Spice Girls Tribute Set to Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Spiceworld’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Spice Girls are back together! Don’t get too excited just yet, though: The British pop stars who brought us “Wannabe,” “2 Become 1” and “Spice Up Your Life” will be reuniting — in brick form.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld, LEGO BrickHeadz will release a special-edition Spice Girls Tribute set next month. The set will retail for $49.99 and comes with mini-versions of each Spice Girl sporting her iconic style.

This buildable LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girls Tribute set puts Emma, Geri, Melanie C, Mel B and Victoria’s unforgettable fashions on 3-inch figurines. From clothing to hairstyles, LEGO BrickHeadz capture every detail about the beloved band, like Mel B’s eye-catching leopard-print look, Mel C’s tracksuit, Emma’s baby-pink dress, Victoria’s trademark black minidress and Geri’s Union Jack dress.

The 578-piece set is designed for fans ages 16 and older and includes baseplates for display, and step-by-step building instructions. This collection marks the first time that the Spice Girls will be immortalized as LEGO BrickHeadz.

“There are few bands that defined pop culture in the same way the Spice Girls did back in the 1990s, and it’s been such fun bringing the band to life in our BrickHeadz style,” noted LEGO designer Daniel Squirrell.

“This is the first time we have created a music band in BrickHeadz form and what we really, really wanted was to capture the essence and nostalgia of the Spice Girls, through their iconic looks. I am delighted with the set and I hope the fans are too.”

LEGO BrickHeadz will be released on March 1. See below for photos of the figurines coupled with their real-life counterparts.