This Fan-Designed LEGO Jazz Quartet Is Perfect for Music Lovers

A tribute to jazz! LEGO is paying homage to the music genre with the LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet, a fan-designed collectible featuring richly detailed models of musical instruments and a cool collection of posable figurines.

Available in stores and on online Friday (July 1), the 1,606-piece set is designed for adult collectors and retails for $99.99.

Featured in the diverse quartet are four brick-built figures of a pianist, trumpeter, bassists, and drummer jamming away on their respective instruments.

A stage, grand piano, trumpet, double bass, jazz drum set and figurines are included in the buildable set, which measures over 7.5 inches high, 17 inches wide and 6 inches deep. The collectibles set will fit comfortably on a tabletop or another flat surface, and perfectly sized to fit in this $50 display case.

Designed by Taiwan-based LEGO fan Hsinwei Chi through the LEGO Ideas platform — which offers fans the opportunity to submit their own brick creations with the chance to have their concept brought to life (with the help of LEGO master designers) and a slice of the profits — the LEGO Builder Jazz Quartet is a fun gift idea for music lovers.

Included in the box are five illustrated booklets with exclusive cover artwork, and step-by-step instructions for all builds. One of the booklets also features interviews with the set’s fan designer and LEGO designers.

LEGO Ideas has released other musical collectibles such as The Rolling Stones logo set (back in stock on Aug. 1), this Elvis Presley “The King” Set, Spice Girls tribute set, and the LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster Set. Click here for more LEGO sets for music lovers.