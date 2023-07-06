Lego ‘Hocus Pocus’ Set: Shop the Bewitching Release Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lego wants to put a spell on you in the form of its latest magical set — a buildable Sanderson Sisters’ cottage from Disney’s 1993 classic Hocus Pocus. The new release dropped globally online and in Lego stores on Tuesday (July 4). It bewitched so many people that it’s currently on backorder at Lego.com, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get your hands on one.

For those wishing to have the Sanderson Sisters on display, resale retailers such as StockX and Ebay have the Lego set available to ship. If you’re okay with waiting for a little while, Lego plans on shipping the set by July 23. Meanwhile, the online Disney store currently has pre-orders open with an official release date of July 26.

LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Set $225 $229.99 2% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Besides acting as a tribute to the classic film, the Lego set comes with 2,316 pieces to keep you occupied — especially as you count down the days until Halloween. Once it’s finished, you’ll not only have a Lego replica of the infamous cottage, but the graveyard where the Sanderson Sisters terrorized the protagonists.

You’ll also receive seven mini figurines including Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Danni Dennison, Allison Watts and their magical cat Thackery Binx. Other details you can look forward to seeing is their magic cauldron, the vacuum Mary flies on and, of course, the creepy book of spells.

