LEGO Is Releasing a BTS Set Inspired by the ‘Dynamite’ Music Video: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

BTS has a “dynamite” new collaboration with LEGO that drops early next month, the toy giant announced on Thursday (Feb. 16). The forthcoming LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite music video set retails for $99.99 and will be available on March 1.

Fans can tap into their inner LEGO builder, recreate scenes from the “Dynamite” music video and more with brick versions of the disco, record store, donut store, ice cream truck and other pieces from the visual. The set includes danceable minifigures of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook carrying tiny microphones.

Designed for ages 18 and older, the play-and-display collectible set features 749 pieces including buildable palm trees, a main building that stands 5.5-inches tall and the basketball hoop in front of the wall with a mural like the one from the music video.

A step-by-step booklet comes included in the package along with instructions, details on BTS’ rise to global superstardom and interviews with LEGO designers.

The LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set (21139) was originally submitted by fans Josh and Jacob in 2021. “Josh did the building and design work and, as a massive BTS fan, I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important. It was a really fun process,” Jacob told LEGO.

“Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way. I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the LEGO bricks,” added Josh. “It was insane when the project went viral online overnight.”

“When we saw Josh and Jacob’s colorful design we knew it would be a hit and this was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views in the LEGO Ideas voting,” said Federico Begher, Head of LEGO Product Group. “The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion and most importantly, fun! We can’t wait to see the fans building and displaying it.”

The BTS Dynamite set will be available on at LEGO stores and LEGO.com/shop on March 1. In the meantime, click here to shop our list of gift ideas for the BTS ARMY.

