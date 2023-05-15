‘Tears of the Kingdom’: A Guide to the Best ‘Legend of Zelda’ Merch to Buy Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Hogwarts Legacy has some competition. Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is soaring its way into the record books, and it hasn’t even been out for a full week.
The heavily anticipated video game, which debuted on May 12 and is expected to become one of the year’s biggest releases (if not the biggest), has been making waves overseas outpacing Hogwarts Legacy opening numbers in the U.K.
In France, Tears of a Kingdom reportedly sold more than 500,000 physical copies so far. The game also topped the UK charts becoming the region’s fastest-selling video game debut in history, and while U.S. sales figures have yet to be released, the video game and Nintendo Switch OLD console are bestsellers at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
For the gamers who wants to dive even deeper into Tears of the Kingdom, this collectible guide was designed to help Zelda fans “discover and enjoy every moment” in the game.
According to the description, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — The Complete Official Collector’s Guide is an “all-encompassing” book exploring “all features and facets” of the game by offering a “vast world full of varied quests, challenging puzzles, ferocious monsters, and unique sights to behold.”
The collector’s edition guide doesn’t drop until June 16, but it’s already No. 1 on Amazon’s new book releases, and No. 8 on the Amazon charts behind The 48 Laws of Power, Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry, Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights, Prince Harry’s Spare and a Taylor Swift kid’s book, which has topped the charts for the last two weeks.
Also heating up the Amazon charts this week, this Nintendo Link amiibo figurine along withThe Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion and The Legend of Zelda: Unofficial Zelda Cookbook.
As most Zelda fans already know, the Nintendo Shop and Zelda Shop carry a nice selection of merch including shirts, hoodies, journals, jewelry, cups and tumblers, but you can also find a good amount of items at Amazon, Target, Etsy, Gamestop and Walmart.
Want more gaming deals? Amazon Game Week will be held from May 23-28. Gamers can score deals on consoles, gaming laptops, headphones and other cool gear.
See below four a roundup of Legend of Zelda merch to shop.
Amiibo character figurines are “designed to connect and interact with compatible games.” The bestselling amiibo pictured above features Link playing the ocarina. Click here to shop Zelda amiibo figurines and other characters.
Released in 2022, this unofficial cookbook features over 50 recipes inspired from games like Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Wind Waker, and more. The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook offers “in-depth” recipes, techniques and cooking tips.
Keep your Nintendo Switch protected on the go with this Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears-edition carrying case, which includes a screen protector.
The Zelda Tears of a Kingdom Ichiban Kuji A Prize Master Sword Light mimics a decayed form of the “Master Sword.” The sword is almost sold out at eBay, click here for more options, and here to check out a buildable 3D sword ($29.99).
This awesome figurine is sold out at Gamestop, but you can find it at Amazon. The 3D statue takes its design from The Legend of Zelda: Majora Masks video game and measures 14-inches x 14-inches.
The classic Uno card game with a Legend of Zelda twist! Skip, reverse four, draw one and more with this epic card set.
Shopping for costume jewelry? This Zelda skyward Heart Crystal Necklace – available in red or blue — is designed to look like heart pieces found in the game.
These 16 ounce collectible pint glasses are a cute way for Legend of Zelda fans to show their love for the franchise.
This wooden chest features three, red, green and blue removable Rupees (paperweights). The set will be released in July but you can pre-order it now.