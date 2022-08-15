How to Watch ‘Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers’ on Hulu

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“To wear purple and gold, it’s a different feeling,” LeBron James states in the trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the 10-part documentary series exploring the rise of one of the NBA’s most dominant franchises premiered on Hulu on Monday (Aug. 15).

From the court to behind the scenes, Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers is a story about “family business, power” and a franchise that has earned 11 titles, retired jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players and grown to a more than $5 billion over the last 40 years.

Featured in the docuseries are revealing interviews with players, coaches and front office execs including James, Lakers president Jeanie Buss, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher. There’s also an emotional section of the documentary dedicated to the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the docuseries online for free.

How to Watch Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers for Free

The first two episodes of Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers began streaming exclusively on Hulu on Monday at no additional charge to subscribers.

If you’re not already a Hulu subscriber, now’s your chance to join with a free 30-day subscription. Hulu starts at just $6.99 a month for the ad-supported tier (or $69.99 a year). Stream thousands of episodes of TV and movies.

The Hulu library which includes original documentaries like Legacy and Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons alongside other exclusives such as Prey, Only Murders in the Building, Fire Island, Candy, The Kardashians, Not Okay, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, The Dropout, The Girl from Plainville, Pam & Tommy, The Act and Conversations With Friends. You can also stream most new episodes of network TV and cable shows such as, The Bachelorette, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, American Horror Story, The Bear and Reservation Dogs, a day after they air.

Hulu users can create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at once from any device including a smart TV or laptop.

To stream without commercials, try Hulu’s ad-free plan for $12.99 a month ($129.99 a year). It comes with everything in the cheaper package, plus you get to download programs and stream them offline. Hulu offers a bundle deal with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month and there’s an option to add premium channels such as Starz, HBO Max, Cinemax and Showtime for an additional fee (stream Hulu from outside the U.S. with Express VPN).

Want to watch live and on-demand programs? Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month to access over 75 live channels in addition to the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming libraries.

Watch the trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers below.