How to Make Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Lavender Haze’ Lemonade at Home

It’s a Taylor Swift takeover! Swifties have been on cloud nine since The Eras Tour officially kicked off last week and will resume in Las Vegas on Friday (March 24).

Several photos from the tour went viral, including a cup of “Lavender Haze” lemonade sold during Swift’s Eras Tour kickoff at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The “Bad Blood” Sangria made its rounds on social media as well, but the Swift-inspired specialty lemonade seems to be a fan favorite — and it also happens to be a great beverage for spring.

How do you make lavender lemonade? It’s easier than you might think. To start, you’ll need around 3/4 ounce to one ounce of lavender syrup, a cup or more of lemonade (fresh or store-bought) and roughly half a cup to a cup of sugar. You can also substitute sugar with honey.

A Swiftie apparently shared the “official” Purple Haze Lemonade recipe from The Eras Tour on TikTok earlier in the week. The ingredients include, Empress gin, lemon juice, Falernum liqueur, rhubarb bitters and Elderflower tonic water.

We searched TikTok and Reddit to find other lavender lemonade recipes such as the “Lavender Haze” lemonade cocktail that was posted last October after Swift dropped her Midnights album.

The cocktail is made with dried lavender, fresh lemon juice, lemonade, lavender syrup, club soda and Empress 1908 Gin.

To make a non-alcoholic lavender lemonade, simply mix lavender simple syrup with lemonade, water and sugar (you can also add a non-alcoholic gin or vodka to make into a mocktail).

While there are plenty of lavender syrups in stores and online, such as Torani Lavender Syrup and Monin Lavender Syrup, you can also make your own at home. To do so, boil 1-2 cups of dried lavender flowers in a pot of with sugar and water (1:1 ratio). Once the lavender steeps, use a strainer to pour it in a cup, so the lavender buds don’t get into the liquid. Next, mix the lavender simple syrup with 1-2 cups of lemonade or more, depending on how much you’re making, add 1-2 cups of cold water, stir and refrigerate or serve over ice (you can also add a lavender flower as garnish).

