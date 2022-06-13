Lauren Alaina Is Giving Away Free Jeans to Fans Who Attended CMA Fest: Here’s How You Can Get a Pair

Lauren Alaina attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Fans who attended the 2022 CMA Fest this past weekend can receive a free pair of jeans, courtesy of Lauren Alaina. The country star teamed up with women’s fashion brand Maurices to gift every festival goer with a pair of classic m jeans.

For a limited time only, CMA Fest attendees can show their festival ticket to receive a free pair of Maurice’s jeans at any of the brand’s 900 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada between June 18 and June 24.

This year’s CMA Fest was held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium from June 9 to June 11. Besides Alaina, the star-studded lineup included Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dirks Bentley, and Zac Brown Band.

To kick off the festival, Alaina and Maurices hosted the LeJEANdary VIP fan club event at popular Nashville music venue, The Listening Room, on Thursday (June 9). The denim-themed event featured a special performance by Alaina, along with giveaways, exclusive moments with custom denim jacket designs from Maurices, photo opportunities, while Alaina’s personal stylist, Amber Lehman, surprised five lucky fans with makeovers.

From denim and knit tops to loungewear, intimates and accessories, Maurices offers versatile and affordable styles that can take you from day to night. Alaina signed on as the first-ever, year-long celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices earlier in the year.

“Our collaboration with Lauren Alaina this year has quickly proven to be successful in driving brand awareness and gaining new customers, and we’re thrilled to reach a broader audience through our partnership with her by offering a pair of jeans to every festival goer in Nashville this month,” Laura Sieger, Maurices’ Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “Our jeans are designed to inspire confidence, and at Maurices we meet the customers fashion and functional needs with this staple item for every wardrobe.”

Maurices sponsored Alaina’s headlining Top of the World tour, which she recently wrapped. The Getting Good at Being You author’s upcoming shows include performances at Jacksons Country Stomp 2022, Hodag Country Festival, Faster Horses Festival, TempleLive Wichita, and the TidalWave Music Festival.