Latto & Ice Spice Debut Chic BET Awards Hairstyles With Dyson’s Help

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The BET Awards saw a mix of stars hit the red carpet in elegant attire and hairstyles on Sunday (June 25). Among the celebrities to show off praise-worthy hairdos were Ice Spice and Latto, who opted for smooth straight strands and wavy voluminous hair. Their secret for hair perfection? Dyson’s Airstrait and Airwrap.

Before the award show began, both musicians prepared for the big night with their respective hair stylists. Ice Spice, with the help of celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde, went for a long, pin-straight hairdo that was achieved using a mix of the Dyson Airstrait and Airwrap, according to Balde.

“By using the new Dyson Airstrait straightener in dry mode at 285 degrees, I was able to straighten Ice Spice’s wig with no heat damage and achieve a sleek look without compromising the integrity of the hair,” Balde said in a statement. “Afterwards, I used a cool shot to lock in the straight look.”

For finishing touches, she ran the Dyson Airwrap through the “Princess Diana” singer’s hair to give it that fresh blowout look and shine.

“I then used … the firm smoothing brush attachment to brush and blow out her hair in order to proceed with additional straightening,” Balde added. “Dyson leaves the hair bone straight and very silky on my client.”

The finishing look was then posted the stylist’s Instagram account to show off the fresh, smooth strands.

Latto decided to debut waves full of volume and shine, which Dyson’s Airwrap was able to effortlessly achieve. Celebrity hairstylist Ashanti Lation helped her pull off this hairstyle using a couple attachments on the styling device.

“I used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the 1.6-inch long barrel attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting to create big, bold, beautiful blonde body waves, with minimal heat,” Lation explained in a statement. “I then used the Dyson Coanda Smoothing dryer attachment on high heat and high airflow to slick any flyaways for a polished final look.”

If you’re looking to replicate similar styles, shop the highly praised hair tools below.

Dyson

The versatile Dyson Airstrait can take freshly washed hair from wet to dry and straight in a matter of minutes. It can also sense when hair is in between the arms and will drop down airflow when it’s not to reduce noise and energy. The LCD screen will also allow you to see airflow and temperature settings for easier customization.

Dyson

For the ultimate multipurpose hair styling tool, add the Dyson Airwrap to your cart. Not only can it curl, wave and dry your hair with minimal heat damage, but it also comes with two smoothing brushes to style and brush your strands at the same time.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Dyson dupes, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer sale and the best blow dryers.