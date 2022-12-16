23 Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Have Delivered Before Christmas

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christmas is nine days away! If you’re among the millions of last-minute shoppers who are planning to buy gifts this weekend, this is the perfect gift guide for you.

Below, find a list of 23 last-minute gifts for everyone on your list. From fashion to electronics, candy, self-care items and more, everything on our list can be delivered before Christmas with free shipping in most cases and curbside pickup options.

Related Mariah Carey Gifts Front Row Ticket to Superfan With Sprained Foot

On a tighter budget? Check out our roundup of the 25 best gifts under $25.

Sugarfina

Sugarfina Holiday Gift List Complete Bundle $98 Buy Now 1

Starting off with something sweet!The Sugarfina Holiday Bundle includes a candy bento box, dark chocolate peppermint and peppermint hot cocoa chocolate bars, chocolate covered cookie dough, reindeer oatmeal bites and more. Purchase Sugarfina’s Christmas and Hanukkah goodies online at Sugarfina.com, Amazon and Bloomingdale’s.

Amazon

Logitech Combo Touch iPad $179.99 $229.99 22% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Need a tech gift? The Logitech Combo is a backlit keyboard case and trackpad. The device is designed for Apple AirPad 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Air (4th and 5th generation). Click here to shop iPads.

Walmart

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (for PS5) $64.94 Buy Now 1

Just how popular is Call of Duty Modern Warfare II? The game has raked in over $1 billion in two weeks, so if you’re shopping for a gamer, Modern Warfare II is a safe bet. Click here to shop PlayStation 5 consoles.

Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 $749 $899 17% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You’re probably already heard about the Google Pixel 7’s camera, but that’s not the only exceptional feature. Powered by the Google Tensor G2, this top-rated phone is equipped with Google’s Titan M2 security chip, a built-in VPN to help keep your personal data safe and the battery lasts up to 24 hours.

Kohl’s

Koolaburra by UGG Candice Faux Fur Throw $24.99 $67 63% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give a cozy gift this holiday! The Koolaburra by UGG Candice Faux Fur Throw (made with polyester and faux fur) is available in chocolate, navy, wild dove and KB white.

Amazon

Lovery Christmas Gift Basket $34.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

A mini spa at home! The Lovery Christmas Gift Basket includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, bath salt, body scrub and bath oil scented in calming jasmine. A bath towel and loofah back scrubber are included in the set.

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Premium Plush Towels $94.50 $135 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you know someone who could use a towel set, these premium, plush towels can turn any bathroom into a “sanctuary.” Cozy Earth’s ultra-soft, fluffy towels are available in four colors including light grey, white, crème and charcoal. For a cheaper option, try the Brooklinen Super-Plush Towels ($75).

Coach Outlet

Coach Zilva Slipper $49 $100 51% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Coach Ziva slipper showcases the signature jacquard print with a faux fur upper, lining and footbed, with a rubber outsole. Order this item within the next 48 hours to make sure that it will arrive by Christmas (save an additional 20% off at checkout).

HP

HP 17-Inch Laptop, Jet Black $629.99 $829.99 24% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This HP laptop is equipped with a 17-inch display screen, ample storage (16 GB memory, 512 GGB SSD Storage), a full keyboard, HD camera, dual speakers and it’s compact and lightweight.

Amazon

Bulova Men’s Precisionist Watch $498.55 $925.00 46% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Bulova’s Precisionist is “bold and beautiful” according to one customer review. The high-precision, quartz watch refined in stainless steel with curved crystal, multiple-layer black carbon fiber, a blue, silver and black dial and yellow second hand, with luminous hour and minute hands and markers, a calendar and secure double-press fold-over clasp with safety lock. Click here for women’s watches.

Finish Line

Nike Men’s Sportswear Tech Fleece Taped Full-Zip Hoodie $130 Buy Now 1

Lightweight and warm enough for everyday wear, the Nike Men’s Sportswear Tech Fleece Taped Full-Zip Hoodie is made from a blend of cotton and polyester and designed with side pockets to fit your necessities. Click here for Nike Sporstwear Tech Fleece Joggers.

Nike

Nike Dunk Low Retro Pand $178 Buy Now 1

Looking for Nike Dunks? The retro low “Panda“ Dunks are one of the hottest sneakers around and won’t be back in stock at Nike until Jan. 19, 2023. If you need them before then and don’t mind paying resell prices, you can cop a pair of men’s Dunks at StockX via the link above. The women’s black-and-white Dunks start at $186 at StockX. Click here to shop Nike Dunks in different colors.

Hunter Boots

Hunter Original Tall Adjustable Rain Boot $108 $180 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Hunter’s Original Tall Adjustable Rain Boot are similar to the Original Tall boot, with an expandable gusset in the back, making it perfect for a wider calf. The boot is available in several colors including festive green, navy, black, slate grey and white.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Deluxe Trio $65 Buy Now 1

Give the gift of glam! The Soft Glam Deluxe Trio from Anastasia Beverly Hills includes the best-selling Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette (featuring 14 high-pigmented shades), Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara, and Clear Brow Gel.

Amazon

Electric Razor for Men, Kibiy Upgrade 5-in-1 Bald Head Shaver $45.99 $54.99 16% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This multifunctional, waterproof, bald head shaver is equipped with a six-blade shaving system a five attachments (rotary shaver, hair clipper, nose/ear hair trimmer, facial cleansing brush and face massage).

Manscaped

MANSCAPED The Weed Whacker Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer $34.95 + 10% off with instant coupon Buy Now From Amazon 1

Another grooming gift idea, the Manscaped nose and ear trimmer. The device features a 23-degree angle to match the contours of the nose and ear and you can save an extra 10% when you apply the instant coupon.

Kilne

Kilne Everything Pan $140 Buy Now 1

A pan for literally everything. Kilne’s Everything Pan can go from the stove to the oven. Saute, simmer and more with this stylish, non-stick pan made with eco-friendly coating. The Everything Pan is available in sage, peppercorn and meringue, and it’s incredibly easy to clean (the diameter measures 11-inches) but somewhat heavy, so you might need to use hands to cart it around.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra-Power Hand Mixer $44.99 $59.99 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The holidays are all about baking! This Kitchen Aid Mixer features two Turbo Beater accessories and five speeds designed to mix up cookie dough, cake batter, mashed potatoes and more. KitchenAid’s 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer is available in seven different colors, and if you order right now, it’ll arrive before Christmas.

HENCKELS Dynamic Razor-Sharp 15-pc Knife Set $99.95 $139.95 29% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For skilled or novice cook’s, Henckels Dynamic Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, santoku knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, steak knives, kitchen shears, a professional honing steel and hardwood knife block.

Amazon

Snow Advances Wireless Teeth Whitener $199 $299 33% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give the gift of a brighter smile. Snow Advanced Wireless Teeth Whitener has been voted one of the best whitening kits of 2022. Available in multiple colors including red, white, black and blue, the kit includes a wireless LED accelerating mouthpiece, whitening wands and extra strength whitening serum. Purchase the Snow Advanced Wireless Teeth Whitener kit at TrySnow.com as well as major retailers like Amazon, Neiman Marcus and Best Buy.

Walmart

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen.) $449 Buy Now 1

Give the gift of a panoramic sound for movies, music, video games and more with this Sonos Beam. The device comes with a remote but it also has voice control or Apple AirPlay2. The Beam is available at major retailers including Walmart, Sonos.com and Amazon.

Bose

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers $149.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

From sound bars to traditional speakers. The Bose Companion II multimedia speakers deliver high quality audio performance, with clear sound, no matter the volume.

Amazon

Phillips Bluetooth Stereo Sytem $139.99 $169.99 18% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Stream music wirelessly from a laptop, phone, tablet, and other devices with the Phillips Bluetooth Stereo System. Affordable and compact, this adorable sound system is equipped with an MP3 and CD player and dual amplifiers for sound enhancement. Click here for all-in-one stereo systems with turntables.