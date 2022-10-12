Prime Day Lightning Deal: This Best-Selling Lip Gloss Is on Sale for $11

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prime Day isn’t over yet! You still have time to find great Prime Day deals, like the best-selling Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, which is on sale for just $11.

The best-selling, lip gloss has a celebrity fan following, and thousands of positive reviews on Sephora, Amazon, YouTube, TikTok and other platforms.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm usually retails for $17, but if you want to get it on sale, Amazon has the lowest discount that we’ve found online. The pocket-sized lip gloss, containing murumuru butter, shea butter, antioxidants and fruit extract, is available in a handful of yummy flavors including berry, grapefruit, peach, gummy bear and pear.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is billed as the “daytime partner in crime” to the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask.

The best-selling, leave-on lip sleeping mask is on sale for $16.80 (regular $24) during Prime Day. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to deliver ultra-hydration and nourishment, with key ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru butter, coconut oil and Vitamin C.

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale serves up some of the biggest sales of the year. The sale is exclusively for Prime Members (not a member? Click here to start your free 30-day trial) and ends Wednesday (Oct. 12) at midnight PT.

Prime members will find lightning deals on makeup and other beauty and self-care products, clothing, shoes, movies, accessories, books, furniture, TVs, headphones, smart phones, laptops, PCs, speakers, tablets, office supplies, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, pet supplies, toys, fitness items, luggage, outdoor gear and lots more.

Click the links below to purchase Laneige Lip Glowy Balm or Laneige Lip Sleep Mask on sale, while supplies last.

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $11 $17 35% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon