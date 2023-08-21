Lana Del Rey Debuted a Dreamy Look for Jack Antonoff’s Wedding: Shop the Exact Look Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A-listers flocked to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding on Saturday (Aug. 19) including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Outside of Swift’s outfits, we couldn’t help but zero in on Rey’s style as it, just like her music, was the definition of dreamy.

As a longtime collaborator with Antonoff, it came as no surprise that the 38-year-old singer would be in attendance for his big day. While summer might be nearing a close, that hasn’t stopped the weather from staying humid and the “Video Games” singer’s wedding guest dress reflected just that. Rather than go for a long maxi dress, she arrived in a mini halter-neck dress featuring a delicate floral pink pattern. Rey also paired it with a white cardigan and light pink platform slides.

Whether you’re a fan of the singer’s style or music, we found the exact LoveShackFancy dress and Lemon Jelly shoes for you to incorporate into your summer rotation. Instagram user @lanadelreysclosets is known for finding and posting the exact pieces that Rey sports and her wedding guest dress is no exception. Meaning, if you’ve been looking for a sign to shop the Lust For Life artist’s closet, this is it.

Keep reading to shop the exact look.

LoveShackFancy

Kesia Mini Dress $375 Buy Now 1

LoveShackFancy’s mini dress brings elegance and comfort as it’s made from 100% cotton material that aims to be lightweight and soft. The bottom is decorated with a flowy lace that’ll have you spinning into the rest of summer. For those looking to show off a little skin, it also comes with cutout sides and a backless look for added style.

Sunny Baby Rose Slides $55.25 $65 15% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For 15% off you can take your looks to new heights — literally. The Sunny Baby Rose Slides are not only on sale, but feature an almost 2-inch platform and materials that are 100% renewable. Rey also proves that you can dress the shoes up or down to fit your needs.

