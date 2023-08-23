Lainey Wilson Hopes to ‘Turn Heads & Capture Hearts’ in Wrangler Collection: Shop Her Fall Favorites

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lainey Wilson is the face of Wrangler’s new fashion campaign released Wednesday (Aug. 23). The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took to social media to show off some of her favorite looks in an Instagram Reel highlighting Wrangler’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

Explore Explore Lainey Wilson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Turn heads and capture hearts 🤠 I partnered with @wrangler to show y’all some of their new fall styles,” she captioned the post.

Wilson models several different styles from the collection including a denim vest, denim shirt, denim catsuit, a cinched fleece pullover sweatshirt, sherpa jacket, printed bootcuts, trumpet and velvet flare bottoms and western button-down tops.

Lainey Wilson x Wrangler Wrangler

Earlier this year, Wrangler announced a multi-year collaboration with the award-winning singer and Yellowstone actress. As a longtime fan of the brand, Wilson was a natural fit for Wrangler’s latest collection.

“I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there’s nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans,” said Wilson. “Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell bottom flare pieces.”

Lainey Wilson x Wrangler Wrangler

Wrangler Retro Mae Jean $49.97 $69.99 29% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Wilson’s collaboration with the brand will continue throughout the next year as the country star will serve as the face of the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

“Over the last several years, Lainey Wilson has become a genuine and inspirational voice to fans of the brand, sharing her honest journey from a PRCA flag girl to an award-winning musician,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing at Wrangler. “As the most recognized female artist in recent country music history and a leading voice in the western movement, we’re thrilled to have her represent Wrangler alongside other industry greats like George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.”

Fans can also look forward to a Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Capsule Collection slated to launch in fall of 2024. In the meantime, shop items from the Wrangler fall/winter collection below.

Women’s Long Sleeve Western Snap Denim Shirt $44.99 Buy Now 1

This Western Denim Snap Shirt is available in mid denim and dark denim wash and sizes ranging from XS-3XL.

Wrangler

Women’s Denim Catsuit in Mars Black $179.99 Buy Now 1

Need a catsuit? Get one in denim! This slim-fitting, curve-hugging catsuit looks too good to pass up, so it probably won’t be in stock long. The catsuit is available in sizes XS-XL.

Wrangler

Women’s Floral Print Wanderer Jean $129.99 Buy Now 1

Flower power! Wrangler’s Floral Print Wanderer Jean features a retro-inspired, wildflower print with a slim fit, high-waist design and the brand’s signature “W” logo stitching on the back pocket.