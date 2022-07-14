Here’s Where You Can Buy Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Makeup on Sale

Lady Gaga makes an appearance to celebrate the Launch of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora Westfield Century City store in front the Haus Labs gondola on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a deal? Select items from Lady Gaga’s makeup brand are on sale for more than 60% off, while supplies last.

Mother Monster’s vegan and cruelty-free brand relaunched earlier this year, shortened the name from Haus Laboratories to Haus Labs, and expanded to Sephora.

“At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup,” Gaga said in a statement ahead of the revamp.

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The latest collection includes Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Paint ($24),Bio-Radiant Powder Highlighter ($40), Powder Sculpt Velvet Bronzers ($38), PhD Hybrid Lip Oil ($24), Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner ($22) and Le Monster Lip Crayon Lipstick ($22).

Related Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Haus Labs products are made with natural ingredients and free from PEGs (polyethylene glycols), phthalates, petrolatum, mineral oil, cyclic silicones, sulfates, parabens, potential carcinogens, endocrine disruptors and other toxic ingredients. Products feature sustainably sourced, high-performance formulas and skin-friendly ingredients. Haus Labs has also incorporated recycled packaging materials in the newer items. Gaga will be releasing a second installment of the latest Haus Labs collection later this year.

In the meantime, Haus Labs products are on sale at Amazon (the brand first launched at Amazon in 2019). Although Prime Day wrapped on Wednesday (July 13), the deals haven’t ended yet.

Shopping during the summer (especially in July) is a great way to stock up on products that you can use for the rest of the year, and if you’re makeup collection could use an upgrade, we’re here to help shop and save.

Below find a roundup of Haus Labs makeup starting at just $6. From shimmery metallics to neon and nudes.

Amazon

Haus Labs RIP Lip Liner (Supermodel) $6.05 $16 62% OFF Buy Now 1

Create the perfect red lip with this demi-matte, water-resistant stent liner from Haus Labs. The RIP Liner in shade “Supermodel” is 62% off while supplies last.

Amazon

Haus Labs Le Riot Lip Gloss (Paradise) $14.49 $18 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Le Riot Lip Gloss serves up ultra-high pigment gloss offering comfortably lightweight wear and reflective shine. This metallic lip gloss in multiple finishes including the pink “Paradise” shade above.

Amazon

Haus Labs RIP Lip Liner (Reign) $7.59 $16 53% OFF Buy Now 1

This creamy, high-pigment,long-wear lip pencil is available in the eye-popping pink shade pictured above along with 15 other colors (prices may vary depending on the shade).

Amazon

Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss (Tropiglama) $16.85 $18 6% OFF Buy Now 1

Turns heads with this citrusy lip shade. The Le Riot Lip Gloss in orange “Tropliglama” is a definite show-stopper.

Amazon

Haus Labs RIP Lip Liner (En Pointe) $6.48 $16 60% OFF Buy Now 1

Celebrating National Nude Day? Get festive with this Huas Labs’ RIP Lip Liner in shade “En pointe.” It pairs easily with a nude lip like these options from Sephora.

Amazon

Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Eyeliner Jet Black $12.92 $18 28% OFF Buy Now 1

The Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner in jet black works great for a smokey eye.

Amazon

Haus Labs 4-Way Eyeshadow Palette $20.67 $24 14% OFF Buy Now 1

Haus Labs’ four-way eyeshadow palette is available in nine versions with a range of matte, metallic and shimmery finishes like the one above. Find additional shades here.