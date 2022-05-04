Lady Gaga Paid Homage to Whitney Houston in a $115 Graphic Sweatshirt: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

Lady Gaga attends the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on March 16, 2022 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga has good taste! Mother Monster posted an Instagram photo from Las Vegas on Monday (May 3) looking cozy while wearing a Whitney Houston sweatshirt.

According to La Maison Gaga – the top fan page for all the details behind Gaga’s wardrobe – the Grammy winner snapped a selfie in a Whitney Houston Moment of Truth Boyfriend crew neck sweatshirt ($115) from Daydreamer. The sweatshirt comes in sizes small, medium and large as well as sizes 1X-3X.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lady Gaga Whitney Houston See latest videos, charts and news

This stylish crew features Houston’s image on the front and dates from her Moment of Truth tour on the back. Houston embarked on the Moment of Truth Tour, which kicked off in July 1987 and ran through the following year, to promote her platinum-selling sophomore album Whitney.

Gaga posted the photo on Instagram to promote her new single “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and the superstar isn’t shy about showing love to her idol.

In 2015, Gaga shared a heartfelt post paying tribute to the music icon near the anniversary of her death. Years earlier, Gaga thanked Houston after winning the Grammy for best pop vocal album for The Fame Monster.

“I need to say thank you tonight to Whitney Houston,” Gaga said in her acceptance speech. “I wanted to thank Whitney because when I wrote ‘Born This Way,’ I imagined she was singing it because I wasn’t secure enough in myself to imagine I was a superstar. So, Whitney, I imagined you were singing ‘Born This Way’ when I wrote it. Thank you.”

Gaga has been pretty active on social media lately. Apart from paying homage to Houston, her most recent posts include a snapshot of her kissing Tom Cruise on the cheek and a cryptic video teasing a forthcoming announcement from Haus Labs that will be revealed on Sunday at 9. am. ET.

Click the links below to purchase Whitney Houston-inspired merch from Daydreamer.

Daydreamer

Whitney Houston Moment of Truth Boyfriend Crew $115 Buy Now 1

Daydreamer

Whitney Houston Moment of Truth Tee $74 $ Buy Now 1

Daydreamer