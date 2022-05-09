Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Enters New Chapter at Sephora: ‘The Future Is Beautiful’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga is inviting fans along as she embarks on the next chapter of Haus Labs. An all-new Haus Labs is slated to launch next month with an improved lineup of products that will be available at HausLabs.com and in select Sephora stores as well as online, the superstar announced on Sunday (May 8).

“I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand new supercharged clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years,” Gaga tweeted. “At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup.”

The first round of products designed for eyes, lips and cheeks, will debut June 9. Haus Labs expects to release more products in over 500 Sephora stores beginning this fall.

“I know you’re going to love them as much as we do! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping make this dream come true,” she continued. “The Future [is] Beautiful.”

The product lineup was created with the “new HausTech Powered Innovation” merging the worlds of “science and skincare to create makeup that works to make your skin look and feel better while still delivering high performance and high pigments,” according to a news release sent to Billboard. Haus Labs will remain vegan and cruelty free and will include clean formulas and sustainable packaging.

Click here to sign up for more information on the new launch as it becomes available. Older products from Haus Labs are still available for purchase through the makeup brand’s Amazon store.