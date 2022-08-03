Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball World Tour: Where to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball world tour is in full swing! After being postponed twice, Mother Monster’s highly anticipated tour launched in Germany in July and will roll into Toronto this weekend, followed by Washington, D.C., on Aug. 8 and Gaga’s hometown of New York City on Aug. 11.

First announced in 2020, the tour was pushed back two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fans have been showing up in droves to rock out with the Oscar winner and 13-time Grammy winner. The tour has already raked in more than $80 million, and many of the tickets, both overseas and Stateside, have already sold out.

“Europe is over 88% sold with 70,000 tickets sold in Paris, 76,000 in London and opener in Düsseldorf, Germany, completely sold out,” Arthur Fogel, president of global touring and chairman for concerts at Live Nation, told Billboard. “Toronto is sold out, New York is basically sold out, Wrigley Field is sold out. Tokyo’s two shows at the Tokyo Dome are sold out — it’s amazing.”

Tickets to the tour are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek (and Gaga’s website). Passes start at around $56-$110, depending on the ticketing outlet.

Gaga explained the concept behind the Chromatica Ball, which is named after her sixth studio album released in 2020, in a video posted to Instagram last month.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art,” Gaga shared in an emotional message to fans after the first night of the tour. “This show celebrates things that I have always loved: art, fashion, dance, music, technology, poetry and the way all of those things work together. Everybody has worked so hard on this show, and we love you so much. We’re so grateful.”

“I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to, but I will say it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel like I’ve experience in my life,” she continued. “I really want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain free than I have in ages. And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.”

The Chromatica Ball is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 17 in Miami.