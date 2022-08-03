×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball World Tour: Where to Buy Tickets

The stadium tour kicked off in July and wraps in September. Here are all the ways to buy tickets.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. Kevin Mazur/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball world tour is in full swing! After being postponed twice, Mother Monster’s highly anticipated tour launched in Germany in July and will roll into Toronto this weekend, followed by Washington, D.C., on Aug. 8 and Gaga’s hometown of New York City on Aug. 11.

Explore

Explore

Lady Gaga

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

First announced in 2020, the tour was pushed back two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fans have been showing up in droves to rock out with the Oscar winner and 13-time Grammy winner. The tour has already raked in more than $80 million, and many of the tickets, both overseas and Stateside, have already sold out.

Related

Amazon Prime logo

Amazon Introduces Layaway Plans on Select Items

“Europe is over 88% sold with 70,000 tickets sold in Paris, 76,000 in London and opener in Düsseldorf, Germany, completely sold out,” Arthur Fogel, president of global touring and chairman for concerts at Live Nation, told Billboard. “Toronto is sold out, New York is basically sold out, Wrigley Field is sold out. Tokyo’s two shows at the Tokyo Dome are sold out — it’s amazing.”

Tickets to the tour are available on Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek (and Gaga’s website). Passes start at around $56-$110, depending on the ticketing outlet.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tickets
$from $56
Buy Now 1

Gaga explained the concept behind the Chromatica Ball, which is named after her sixth studio album released in 2020, in a video posted to Instagram last month.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art,” Gaga shared in an emotional message to fans after the first night of the tour. “This show celebrates things that I have always loved: art, fashion, dance, music, technology, poetry and the way all of those things work together. Everybody has worked so hard on this show, and we love you so much. We’re so grateful.”

“I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to, but I will say it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel like I’ve experience in my life,” she continued. “I really want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain free than I have in ages. And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.”

The Chromatica Ball is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 17 in Miami.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad