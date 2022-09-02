From A-Z: 25 Labor Day Sales You Should Know About

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Labor Day weekend is finally here. If your holiday weekend will consist of shopping for great savings, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, find a roundup of 25 of the best sales to shop this Labor Day weekend. The alphabetized list includes clothing, beauty, electronics, appliances, shoes and other great deals from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s, Tory Burch, Bloomingdale’s, Carter’s, Nike and other retailers.

The 25 Best Sales to Shop for Labor Day:

Amazon — When you need to order something in a hurry, Amazon never fails. It also doesn’t hurt that Prime members get free shipping on millions of items. Amazon has tons of deals to shop for Labor Day. Find savings on electronics, books, power tools, streaming devices, clothing, shoes, beauty products, home improvement items, Blu-rays, DVDs and tons more.

Ambercrombie & Fitch — Save up to 50% off select styles during the End of Summer Sale. Free shipping on orders over $99.

Bed, Bath & Beyond – Up to 80% off + an additional 20% off with coupon.

Best Buy – Shopping for appliances or electronics? Best Buy is a no-brainer. The retailer’s Labor Day sale ends on Monday (Sept. 5). Enjoy discounts on appliances, cell phones, laptop computers, headphones, cell phones, speakers, furniture, fitness and more.

Bloomingdale’s – Take an extra 30% off select items for a savings of up to 60% off during Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale. Offer ends 9/5.

Carter’s – The clothing retailer is offering 50% off in stores and online for Labor Day. Sale ends 9/6.

Coach – Save up to 25% during the Coach Labor Day Weekend Event. Use code: TAKE25.

Coco & Eve – Up to 50% off best-sellers including the Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt, Like a Virgin Masque, Body Moisture Whip, and Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam.

DermaFlash — Shop the 25% off Everything Labor Day Sale. Use code: YOUGLOW to save on the Sonic Skincare.

GlassesUSA — Take 60% off frames during the GlassesUSA Labor Day sale; 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, and Closta Del Mar Frames, plus free shipping with code ICON30. Sale ends 9/5.

Home Depot — Shop Labor Day savings on appliances, grills, patio furniture, outdoor power equipment and more. Home Depot is also offering up to 20% off select kitchen carts and tableware until Sept. 14.

Intimissimi — Up to 60% off during the Last Chance Sales. Bras starting at $19 and 50% off panties. No code needed. Valid until 9/5.

Kate Spade — Take an extra 30% off select styles with code: MORE30. Sale ends 9/5.

Nike – Save up to 50%, plus an extra 20% off all clearance items on the Nike App. Use code: SUMMER20. Ends 9/3.

Nordstrom – Up to 60% off select clothing, accessories and shoes.

Samsung – Bundle and save up to 30% off on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Watch5 or Watch5 Pro; up to a $150 instant credit with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $50 with Galaxy Flip 4. Save $1,700 off Samsung Neo QLED 4KTV ($2,000 off the 8K TV), and up to $1,200 off select appliances.

Sephora – Up to 50% off select beauty products, plus free shipping with code: FREESHIP. Ends 9/5.

Target – Save 30% off select patio, bedding and decor items; 40% off electronics and 30% off shoes and clothing for the whole family. Sale ends 9/5.

Tory Burch – Save up to 60% off select items during the Tory Burch Private Sale. Markdowns include these High-Rise Weightless Chevron Leggings ($99, regular $128), this Diamond Perforated Shoulder Bag on sale for $399 (regular $698), T Monogram Good Luck Trainer from $169 in select colors (regular $298) and the Lila Knee Boot ($169, regular $548). Sale ends 9/5.

Tula – Save up to 40% on value kits such as the Radiance Routine Kit ($99), 5-Piece Essentials Kit ($52) and On the Go Best-Sellers Travel Kit ($49).

Ulta Beauty – Save up to 50% off beauty must-haves, plus shop new arrivals and more during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event. Ends 9/17.

Urban Outfitters — Take an extra 40% off all sales styles (in stores and online).

Wayfair – Up to 70% off during Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. Appliances from $199; up to $400 off Sealy mattresses, small appliances up to 60% off; furniture from $80, 24-hour flash deals and more.

Walmart – Save up to 40% off outdoor cooking items, 22% off PC gaming items, up to 20% off mattresses and up to 60% off clothing and accessories and other deals. Ends 9/5.

Z Gallerie – Up to 30% off everything, online and in stores. Up to 70% off clearance items and an extra 20% off with code: EXTRA20.

Check below for a short list of big-ticket sale items starting at $200 and up. And be sure to read our roundup of laptop deals, air conditioners, and the best mattress sales to shop for Labor Day.

Dyson

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan $299.99 $419.99 29% OFF Buy Now 1

This Dyson fan utilizes Air Multiplier technology to cool the room and purify the air. Dyson’s TP01 fan removes up to 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants, according to the manufacturer.

Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 7 $299 $399 25% OFF Buy Now 1

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS watch is durable, functional and stylish. Measure your blood oxygen level, take an ECG anytime, sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks, access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps and more, from your wrist.

Walmart

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set $189.99 $299.99 37% OFF Buy Now 1

This hardshell luggage set is available in over 12 different colors including silver, white, orange, blue, black, purple and green.

Best Buy

Playstation - VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle $249.99 $349.99 29% OFF Buy Now 1

For the Marvel fan in your life, the Playstation Iron Man VR Bundle set is discounted 28% at Best Buy. The bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Move motion controllers, Marvel’s Iron Man VR Voucher, a camera and adapter.

Samsung

Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV $1,299.99 $1,499.99 Buy Now 1

Save $200 on the Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. Enjoy stunning picture, dynamic contrast, vivid coloring and realistic 3D, sound in crystal-clear 4K.

Amazon

Hisense ULED 4K Premium QLED 55-Inch Smart Google TV $398 $428 7% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re looking to spend no more than $400 on a smart TV, this Hisense ULED 4K TV comes in right under budget. The TV is equipped with Quantum Dot technology to deliver “purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors” compared to your average LED TV.

Wayfair

Mercury Row Garren 70.1-Inch Square Arm Sofa $369.99 $619.50 40% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a new couch? This 70-inch sofa features foam-filled cushions, and is supported by a coil spring to prevent drooping over time. The couch sits on tapered solid wood legs and is available in heather gray or navy blue.

Home Depot

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill $199 $249 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Grilling season is still here. The Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill is made of polished stainless steel and porcelain coated steel. The grill has 562 square inches of cooking surface, stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates.

Home Depot

Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator $1,198 $1,499 Buy Now 1

This Frigidaire 36-inch, side-by-side refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System that is designed to respond quickly to temperature fluctuations and keep cold air constantly circulating air throughout the fresh food and freezer compartments. Other features include fresh storage crispers, bright LED lighting, a cubed/crushed ice dispenser with PurePour water filter, and alarms that go off when the door is open or when the power fails.

Lowe's

LG TurboWash 5.5-cu ft High Efficiency Impeller Top-Load Washer $798 $1,499.99 Buy Now 1

The LG claims to make laundry easier, and hundreds of customers agree that it cleans exceptionally well. LG’s TurboWash is a large-capacity washing machine that big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more. It has a powerful, TurboWash3D jet spray, ColdWash Technology, LG’s TrueBalance anti-vibration system reduces washer noise and vibration, the water can auto-select the perfect drying cycle, and you can control it remotely with the ThinQ app.