Kylie Jenner & Bratz Released a ‘Mini’ Collection Based on the Reality Star

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner is getting dolled up, and this time, it doesn’t involve a lip kit from her self-titled beauty brand. The Kardashians reality star is making her debut as a miniature Bratz doll in the form of a palm-sized Bratz collectable collection inspired by her and some of her most iconic outfits.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), the doll brand released the Series 1 mini Jenner lookalikes, which includes a few of her legendary Met Gala outfits, while hinting at the potential for more to come. This collection completes a longtime dream of Jenner’s to be turned into one of the timeless dolls.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” said Jenner in a press statement. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

For Bratz, the partnership marks a major milestone for the brand as a whole.

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration,” said Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian in a press release. “Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

There are a total of six minis you can collect with each representing key moments in her life. The collectibles will come with two different package designs that includes a Mini Jenner Bratz and an accessory. You can shop the Jenner minis on Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Amazon

Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner Series 1 Collectible Figures $9.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Each collectable comes in blind packaging designed in a foil-wrapped twist on the classic Bratz trapezoid. Outfits you can look forward to collecting are her lavender ostrich feather dress from the 2019 Met Gala and her 2022 bridal Met Gala gown. Accessories you can expect include a cruiser in exclusive colors featuring Jenner’s signature across the side, Norman, one of Kylie’s Italian greyhounds and more.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Barbie movie Funk Pops!, the best Barbie merch and Barbie Crocs.