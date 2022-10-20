×
‘KPOP’ the Broadway Musical: Here’s Where Fans Can Buy Tickets Online

The KPOP musical premiered at New York City's Circle in the Square Theater on Oct. 13. We've rounded up different ways fans can purchase tickets online.

Cast members of KPOP, a new broadway musical, perform during a press preview at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on October 11, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Five years after making its world premiere, KPOP the musical has landed on Broadway. The two-hour musical, about global superstars preparing for a “one-night only” concert amid personal and cultural struggles threatening to “dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels,” premiered at the Circle in the Square Theater in New York City on Oct. 13.

The cast gave fans a peek at what to expect from the live show during a performance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Oct.  18). South Korean singer Luna makes her Broadway debut in the musical as the character MwE.

“I have always loved doing all those ever since I was a young child, and I even liked creating some routines,” Luna, who has appeared in musical productions of In the Heights and Mama Mia, shared in an interview earlier this year. “For this musical, I get to dance while I sing while I act, that is so exciting.”

Besides Luna, the cast of KPOP includes Jinwoo Jung, BoHyung Kim, Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Jully Lee, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Piser, Kevin Woo and John Yi.

Tickets for the show start at $104 at Broadway.com. You can also find them on ticketing sites such as StubHub, Seat Geek and Vivid Seats for approximately $83-$90 and up.

KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman and features a book by Jason Kim, choreography by Jennifer Weber, music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon, and costumes by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi.

The musical, which is recommended for ages 10 and older and is performed mostly in English with Korean song lyrics, is currently slated to run until the end of November.

Purchase tickets below.

