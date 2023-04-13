‘Til Death Do Us Part: How to Watch Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Special for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking fans inside their Italian nuptials in ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, premiering on Hulu on Thursday (April 13).

The 70-minute special includes private personal footage of “an intimate family event full of beautiful moments,” according to Hulu. The couple wed in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022.

“Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist. It just felt perfect,” Kourtney says in the special, which she produced with Barker. The special opens with the twosome tying the knot in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, Calif., ahead of the Italian ceremony.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are featured in the special along with mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

How to Stream ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Koutney & Travis on Hulu

‘Til Death Do Us Part is a Hulu exclusive streaming at no additional charge to subscribers. If you’re not already subscribed, Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, so you can stream the wedding special for free.

Hulu’s most popular plan is $7.99 a month (or $79.99/year) to stream thousands of episodes of TV shows and movies including The Kardashians, Tiny Beautiful Things, Unprisoned, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Life & Beth, The Dropout, How I Met Your Father and other Hulu Originals, in addition to network TV and cable shows like Abbott Elementary, The Masked Singer and Snowfall, a day after they air on television.

Hulu also has ad-free plans for $14.99/month and student plans for $2/month.

Hulu subscribers can create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at once and from compatible devices including a smart TV, phone or computer.

If you’re looking for a streaming plan with live television, join Hulu + Live TV for access to 75+ live channels, plus everything on Hulu and Disney+, starting at less than $75/month.

