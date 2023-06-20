Last Chance! Kosas Is Offering 20% Off the Entire Site — Here’s What Needs to Be in Your Cart

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This is your sign to restock your bathroom with new beauty products! The TikTok viral brand Kosas is currently offering 20% off its entire site. That’s right, you no longer need to conserve drops of concealer or foundation as everything (and we mean everything) is being discounted, but the sale ends Tuesday (June 20), which means there’s still a little time left to save while you shop. Just type in the promo code SUMMER at checkout to receive the 20% off.

The beauty brand has gained major popularity over TikTok for almost every product. From the DreamBeam SPF, which one user described as “if Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter and Supergoop! Glow Screen had a baby” as it’s “glass skin in a bottle” to its coveted foundation and must-have Wet Stick — the brand is essential for makeup lovers of all levels.

For those new to the brand, you can even take advantage of the Take the Site Home Sample Kit, which you customize with a variety of product samples, and get rewarded with $45 in site credit to stock up on your favorites.

Kosas’ rave shopper reviews haven’t gone unnoticed either, as some products have received awards from Allure.

Check out the TikTok below, and keep scrolling to stock up on the most wanted beauty products from the sale.

You may consider this the best sunscreen after one application, as the DreamBeam SPF is packed with ceramides and peptides. The use of hyaluronic acid can also help lock in moisture, while the versatile formula allows you to wear it alone or as a base before makeup application.

Glide into summer with Kosas’ Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation made using ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane, vitamin B5 and caffeine. The results look to smooth, brighten and plump skin while leaving it looking slightly blurred, and protected using SPF 25.

Give your looks some subtle shade without leaving them chapped using the beloved Wet Stick. It comes in 12 neutral and bold shades to choose from, including soft pinks and deep browns and purples. Your lips will also love soaking in the squalane and ceramides that’ll melt straight onto your skin.

Dark circles won’t stand a chance against this concealer that also acts as a nourishing eye cream. Whether you use it for coverage or a highlighter, the formula will help brighten and conceal targeted areas using caffeine, pink algae, arnica, provitamin B5 and more.

Kosas wants you to lift, shape and tint your eyebrows with ease using its Air Brow. Just brush it through your brows to add lift and volume. The castor oil, plant-based microfibers, biotinoyl tripeptide-1 and provitamin B5 may also stimulate hair growth while enhancing your brow hairs’ growth.

In a rush? The 10-Second Eye will have your lids looking day or night ready using a quick-drying formula for you to swipe on and go. On top of that, it uses ingredients such as galactoarabinan, shea butter and jojoba oil to help soften, brighten and tone your eyes. It’s even available in six glimmering shades.

This spray-on serum is like a drink of cold water for your skin as it uses ingredients such as vegan collagen, peptides, plant probiotics and more to help plump, hydrate and soothe skin. It’s made with a sensitive skin-friendly and is even non-acnegenic and hypoallergenic. The brand recommends spraying it onto clean skin morning and night for the best results.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best refillable lipsticks, makeup tools for beginners and celeb-loved beauty products.