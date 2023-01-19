‘Follow the Leader’: Korn Releases Makeup Palette to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Breakthrough Album

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Korn is dipping into the makeup business to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the multiplatinum-selling album, Follow the Leader.

The Grammy-winning collective teamed up with HipDot to release an exclusive “Follow the Leader” CD-style makeup palette earlier in the week. The $22 palette features soft matte, shimmer and glittery eye shadows sprinkled among eight different shades named after a track from the album.

The shade collection includes “My Gift to You,” “Dead Bodies Everywhere,” “Pretty,” “Freak on a Leash,” “Got the Life,” “Children of the Korn,” “It’s On!” and “Seed.”

Unfortunately, the HipDot x Korn color palette sold out but that doesn’t mean you can’t snag something from the collaboration. Korn also released Follow The Leader 3 Piece Enamel Pin Set, which includes a “Freak on a Leash” bullet pin and two album artwork characters.

This isn’t Korn’s first collab celebrating Follow the Leader. Last year, Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis released a sold out “Freak on a Leash” pet product line that included dog leashes and more.

Follow the Leader, Korn’s third studio album, made its debut on August 18, 1998 and featured hit singles “Freak on a Leash” and “Got the Life. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 selling 268,000 units in its premiere week and has since sold more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Korn’s new album, Requiem Mass, arrives on Feb. 3. The project is a live version of 2022’s Requiem LP and will feature songs from the band’s concert at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles last year.

In June, Korn will head to Memphis to take the stage at Bonnaroo 2023. The four-day festival will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger and Odesza.

Tickets to Bonnaroo, which went on sale Thursday (Jan. 19), are currently priced at $175 for one-day admission and around $350 and up for a multi-day pass. Click here to buy tickets.