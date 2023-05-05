King Charles’ Coronation: How to Watch & Stream for Free from the U.S.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

King Charles III is set to officially be crowned as head of the British royal family. Viewers from all over the world are expected to tune in for the first British coronation in 70 years.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Keep reading for more details on coronation weekend and how to watch from the U.S..

When Is the Coronation?

The coronation of King Charles and his wife, Camila, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6). King Charles will become the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey where coronations have been held since the year 1066.

Members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will be in attendance along with friends and family of their majesties.

International representatives from 203 countries will also be in attendance, including approximately 100 heads of state. Additionally, 400 young people representing charities chosen by King Charles, Queen Camila and the U.K. Government, “will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Processions from inside St. Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey,” according to a news release from Buckingham Palace.

How to Watch the Coronation for Free

Prior to the coronation, King Charles and Queen Camila will participate in the “King’s Procession” from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The coronation is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET. Both the procession and coronation service will broadcast live on BBC One, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

How can you watch the coronation in the U.S.? The coronation will broadcast live on CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, BBC America and cable news networks. The ceremony will also stream live on the royal family’s YouTube page.

Coronation coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET in the U.S. Want to watch free? Stream CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and BBC America with a free trial from DirectTV Stream or Fubo.

Paramount+ offers live access to CBS when you subscribe to the Premium plan (free trial included), while Peacock subscribers can stream NBC live on the Premium Plus plan. Sling and Hulu + Live TV also offer live television at an affordable price. And if you want to stream internationally, you can use ExpressVPN to watch the coronation live on streaming platforms and networks like CBS and NBC.

Coronation Concert: Performance Lineup & How to Watch

American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will take the stage for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). The concert will broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sound and BBC Radio 2. BBC iPlayer only works in the U.K., but you can watch from the U.S. on ExpressVPN.

Other coronation concert performers include Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Frey Riding and Sir Bryn Terfel.

In the mood for more royal coverage? Get your royal fix by streaming hit shows and must-watch documentaries like The Crown and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix and The Princess on HBO Max.