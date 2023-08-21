Love to Read? You Can Join Kindle Unlimited for Free for Up to Two Months

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Love to read? Let Kindle Unlimited jumpstart get your summer reading list with a limited promo that lets you subscribe to the service for free for up to two months.

What is Kindle Unlimited? A digital reading subscription featuring more than four million digital titles including best sellers, popular series, classics and other must-read titles in addition to audiobooks, magazine subscriptions and Great on Kindle e-Books. Kindle Unlimited is offering subscribers a 30-day free trial or two months for the price of one.

The second option allows you to subscribe for half the price for two months, but you’re not locked into a contract either way. And if you’re a student, Kindle Unlimited is free for two months with Amazon Prime Student.

Keep reading for more details on Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Unlimited: Pricing, Books & How to Sign Up

No Kindle needed! Although Kindle Unlimited works on all Kindle devices, you don’t need a Kindle to access the platform (but if you’re in the market for a new Kindle, they’re on sale at Amazon). Kindle Unlimited works on your smart phone, computer, tablet and other devices via the Kindle app.

With Kindle Unlimited, you can barrow up to 20 books, audiobooks or comics at a time and choose from millions of titles from the Kindle library. Audio narration is available on thousands of Kindle Unlimited titles as well (check for the headphones icon next to the Kindle logo to make sure that its available).

How much does Kindle Unlimited cost? The subscription is $11.99/month, but if you join under the second prom deal, it cuts the price down to $4.99/month for two months. The monthly plan will renew at $11.99/month after the two-month promo ends and you can cancel anytime.

Browse Kindle Unlimited Books for a list of titles to download or save to your reading list. Click below to launch your free trial for 30-days or 58% discount for two months.

With Kindle Unlimited you can enjoy bestsellers such as The Housemaid: An Absolutely Addictive Psychological Drama, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Things We Hide from the Light and other titles including Kindle Short Reads and popular memoirs and biographies including If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets and Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood by Gregg Olsen and Sinead O’Conner’s Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life.