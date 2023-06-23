×
‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’: How to Watch the Lifetime Biopic Without Cable

The film premieres on Saturday (June 24) on Lifetime.

Keyshia Cole performs at 2023 ILOVERNB Festival at The Queen Mary on May 27, 2023 in Long Beach, Calif. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Multi-Grammy award nominee Keyshia Cole is taking on one her her greatest roles yet: herself. Lifetime’s biopic Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is the newest movie in a line of Lifetime biopics joining Toni Braxton, Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa. Get your popcorn ready as the film will air Saturday (June 24) at 8 p.m. ET.

Keyshia Cole

Viewers will get a glimpse at her life before breaking into the industry, traveling back to Oakland, Calif., where the Woman to Woman artist honed her craft. Her journey wasn’t without obstacles though. We’ll also watch the difficulties she faced including a complicated relationship with her mother and childhood trauma. This all leads to her eventual success and rise to a multi-platinum-selling recording artist and television personality.

Cole even dedicates the film to her mother, noting their good-natured relationship despite a rocky past.

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” said Cole in a previous news statement. “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Other actors starring alongside the singer include Debbi Morgan as Frankie Lons, Joseph C. Phillips and Tonia Jackson as her foster parents Leon and Yvonne Coles, and Cindi Davis and Brittney Level as her sisters Neffe and Elite.

How to Stream Keyshia Cole: This is My Story

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story will be available to watch on Lifetime Saturday (June 24) at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re not already signed up for a streaming platform, cable or satellite, you can stream the movie online and for free – depending on which streamer you choose.

You can stream Lifetime on streaming options including Philo, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV. Viewers streaming internationally can use ExpressVPN to access Lifetime, Philo and more.

If you’re shopping for budget-friendly streaming platforms, Philo offers one of the most affordable plans starting at $25/month and a free trial for the first week.

Sling TV is also offering a limited-time deal offering prices as low as $15 for your first month.

Philo features over 70 channels including Lifetime, MTV, BET, TLC, VH1, CMT, WEtv, A&E, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, AMC and Comedy Central. The subscription includes unlimited DVR that can be stored for up to a year.

Check out the trailer for Keyshia Cole: This is My Story below.

