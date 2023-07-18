Kevin Jonas’ ‘Really Special’ Children’s Book Becomes a Bestseller In a Week: Here Are All the Ways to Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Between the Jonas Brothers tour kicking off next month and a new season of Claim to Fame, Kevin Jonas already has a lot to celebrate, and he can now add bestselling children’s book author to his list of accolades.

There’s a Beach in My Bedroom ($18.99), the second children’s book written by Kevin and Danielle Jonas, hit No. 1 on Amazon less than a week after being released. The “imagination-focused picture book” teaches kids “how to overcome the rainy-day doldrums” and “find the fun in every situation.”

There’s a Beach in My Bedroom is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, AbeBooks, Thrift Books and Target.

“The book is really special,” Kevin said Monday (July 17) during an interview on The View alongside Danielle. “As we all know, disappointment for kids can be a little hard to understand,” he added before explaining the book’s plot.

“The whole family’s about to go out to the beach sadly, it’s raining, and they can’t do that. [The book is about] turning that moment into something fun as a family, even without having something you’re supposed to have. I think we all deal with that, whether it’s adults [or] children.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, released their first children’s book, There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, last year.

The father of two, who married wife Danielle in 2009, went on to chat about making “memorable” moments with their two daughters.

“We always want to make them feel special,“ he explained. “It’s about making those moments memorable. With us, as busy as we are, I think it’s about time and being present. Especially when I’m tour, I’ll fly home on a day off, just so I can be there. “

Watch the full interview below.