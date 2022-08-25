Kelsea Ballerini’s Favorite Mascara Is $5 on Amazon

Kelsea Ballerini at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini’s favorite mascara is currently $5 on Amazon. The country star, who became the new face of CoverGirl in March, loves the recently launched Exhibitionist Mascara — and she’s not alone.

Video reviews and tutorials for Exhibitionist Mascara have racked up 24 million views on TikTok, and if you happen to peruse Twitter or Instagram, you’ll find hundreds of satisfied customers raving about the mascara’s affordable price, smooth application and volumizing ability.

CoverGirl’s Exhibitionist Mascara: Stretch & Strengthen Mascara is “the best mascara I have ever used,” Ballerini proclaims in a commercial for the mascara, which provides up to 60 percent longer lashes.

The “Love Is a Cowboy” singer — who wore Shania’s Twain’s 1999 Grammys dress to the Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday — did her own makeup to host the CMT Awards back in April, and she’s no stranger to CoverGirl products.

“I’ve always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl,” Ballerini said in a statement announcing her collaboration with the brand. “They have what I need and meet me where I’m at for any occasion. They celebrate all kinds of beauty, and I’m honored to come alongside them on this easy, breezy, beautiful journey.”

Exhibitionist: Stretch & Strengthen Mascara is designed to plump your lashes with just one coat. The volumizing mascara formula coats lashes precisely and is made to glide on smoothly without flaking, clumping and smudging. You can find Exhibitionist: Stretch & Strengthen Mascara at major retailers such as Walmart, Ulta Beauty and of course, Amazon (Prime members can get free, one-day shipping on makeup and more).

Exhibitionist Mascara is marked down to $7.67 on Amazon and even cheaper in select colors. This mascara usually retails for $12.99 and you can get it in a variety of shades including black, black/brown, true blue, off white and very black.

CoverGirl’s Exhibitionist mascara is available at other major retailers such as Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Walgreens.