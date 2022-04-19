Kelis Shares a Meaningful Message in New Song ‘Feed Them’ in a Collab With Daily Harvest

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In honor of Earth Month, Kelis and Daily Harvest have teamed for a new campaign centered around mindful eating and sustainability. As part of the collaboration, Kelis debuted the new song “Feed Them” on Monday (April 18).

“Excited to share this with you all fam. I got to work on a song with the good folks from @dailyharvest with a message that means a lot to me personally,” Kelis wrote on Instagram. “The Earth gives us everything we need to nourish ourselves and our families, if we take care of it. Healing our planet doesn’t have to be so complicated. If we all just up our fruits + veggies and choose food that’s good for us and the planet, we can all do our part to take better care of the Earth.”

The “Midnight Snacks” singer, who is a mom of three, has been grieving the death of her husband, Mike Mora, who died in March following a battle with stomach cancer. The music video for “Feed Them” is set on Keli’s home farm in Temecula, Calif.

In addition to the song, Daily Harvest will be releasing an Eat the Solution EP featuring five singer-songwriters sharing their perspective “on the role food plays in solving the climate and health crises.”

The campaign aims to plant seeds of a sustainable future by encouraging people to incorporate more plant-based foods and become more aware of how your diet can impact the environment.

“Committing to a plant-forward diet is four times more impactful than recycling and eight times more beneficial to the environment than using LED light bulbs,” reads a statement on the Daily Harvest blog. “And if that doesn’t sway you, maybe this will. Replacing just 10% of your daily calories from beef and processed meat for plants — including fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds — can lower your dietary carbon footprint by 33%.”

Daily Harvest offers chef-crafted foods and deliciously colorful smoothies made with sustainability sourced fruits and vegetable. Prices range from $5.99 to $8.99 per item and around $8-99 to $11.99 for meals and dessert items.

Daily Harvest - Pick Your Plan $from $5.99-$8.99 per item Buy Now 1

Choose between small, medium and large weekly and monthly boxes with nine to 26 items each. They make smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads, bakes, soups, ice cream, lattes and tons more.

The small box contains nine items, but you get $5 off when you sign up for that particular plan, and $10 off the medium package and $25 off the large and monthly boxes. After you pick a box, you’ll be taken to another page to fill the box with food and beverages of your choice. New customers can save $35 off the first box with the promo code WELCOME2022.

Some of the menu items offered at Daily Harvest include Strawberry + Peach and Passion Fruit + Pineapple smoothies, Artichoke Spinach Flatbread, Sweet Potato and Wild Rice Hash, Chickpea + Coconut Curry, and soups such as lentil, cauliflower, leak, green chickpea and butternut squash.