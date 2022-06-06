Kehlani Brings Summer Vibes to H&M Swimwear Campaign: Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

Kehlani attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kehlani is bringing the summer vibes to H&M’s new swimwear campaign. The collection, which debuted in H&M stores and online last Thursday (June 2), features one-pieces and bikini tops and bottoms in bright colors that are perfect for mixing and matching.

Explore Explore Kehlani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song “Tangerine” from Kehlani’s Blue Water Road album soundtracks H&M’s latest swimwear campaign. “I’m absolutely thrilled that ‘Tangerine’ will be featured in H&M’s summer swimwear campaign,” Kehlani said in a statement. “I love it when fashion and music share a vibe. They help each other express style, emotion and personality. So for summer, I’m looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M’s collection!”

The singer-songwriter posed in H&M swimwear for a beachy photo shoot posted on their Instagram account last month.

Featured among the collection’s designs are retro ’90s swirl prints, edgy cutouts and other trendy looks in multi-colors and solids such as bright purple, bright green, dark chocolate brown and white in sizes ranging from XS-XXL. Pieces start at $5.99 for the bikini tops and bottoms and many of the pieces have adjustable ties. Some items in the collection sold out already, like this green High Leg Swimsuit ($29.99), Pink/Patterned Triangle Bra ($5.99) and Padded Bandeau Bikini Top ($17.99).

Pieces in the swimwear collection were made using materials such as recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane. The eco-friendly collection aligns with H&M’s goal of using only sustainable and recycled materials by 2030.

“H&M’s swimwear collection is all about vivid colors and pieces that can be styled in different ways. Bright purple, green and white are such joyous colors while the chocolate brown is a little unexpected. We’ve also used more sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane. As for the campaign, to have Kehlani’s song “Tangerine” is just the perfect way to celebrate summer,” said Karin Wiklund Heinig, Division Designer at H&M.

Shop some of the available pieces from the H&M swimwear collection below.

H&M

H&M Padded Traingle Bikini Top $5.99 Buy Now 1

The triangle bikini top featured above is available in purple, white and brown (it sold out in the pink patterned design). The tie bikini bottoms ($5.99) are available in all four color options.

H&M

H&M Pink/Patterned Padded Triangle Bikini Top $17.99 Buy Now 1

Not interested in fiddling with bikini ties? Check out the Padded Triangle Bikini Top ($17.99) and matching Brazilian Bikini Bottoms ($12.99).

H&M

H&M High Leg Swimsuit $34 Buy Now 1

The High Leg swimsuit was originally available in sizes XS-XXL, but it sold out in XXL. You can however pick it up in XS-L while supplies last.

H&M

H&M High Leg Asymmetrical Swimsuit White $29.99 Buy Now 1

This fully lined High Leg Swimsuit in white features an asymmetric silhouette with one open shoulder and two shoulder straps on the other shoulder. Lightly padded cups (and removable inserts) provide shaping and good support, plus the swimsuit offers cutaway coverage at the back, and high-cut legs. The one-shoulder design is also available as a bikini top ($17.99).

H&M

H&M Short Sarong $7.99 Buy Now 1

This multi-colored short sarong comes in sizes including XS/S, M/L and XL/XXL. The airy piece can be tied in at least three different ways: around the hips, as a hairband or as a head scarf. H&M’s swimwear collection also features longer sarongs for $24.99.

H&M

H&M Terry Bucket Hat $14.99 Buy Now 1

Need a buck hat? This H&M hat comes in several vibrant colors including pink, green, white and blue. It’s made with soft terry and features an embroidered H&M logo on the front, polyester lining and a sweatband made from woven fabric.