Kehlani Announces Blue Water Road Tour: Here’s How to Get Tickets

Kehlani is getting ready to hit the road for a 28-date North American tour in support of their Blue Water Road album, the singer-songwriter announced on Monday (May 16).

The Blue Water Road tour, featuring special guest Rico Nasty, kicks off on July 30 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C. The jaunt will make stops in Miami, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Houston and other cities before wrapping up at the Oakland Arena in Kehlani’s hometown of Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 30.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. ET. However, Citi cardmembers get special access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday (May 17) at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday (May 19) at 10 p.m. ET.

Citi is the official card of the Blue Water Tour. To purchase presale tickets, click the link below and select the city of your choice. Next, you will be prompted to enter the last six digits of your Citi card to unlock the special offer.

Kehlani Blue Water Road Tour Presale Tickets (Citi Cardmembers) $prices may vary Buy Now 1

The European leg of the Blue Water Road tour begins in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Visit Kehlani.com/tour for additional information.

Kehlani’s Blue Water Road LP, which features appearances from Justin Bieber, Syd and Jessie Reyez, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart. The new release deviates into an unapologetically happier space compared to previous releases, the 27-year-old recording artist explained in a recent interview with NME.

“I lost my passion for a while,” admitted Kehlani. “I feel like there’s an erosion of an artist that happens in the music industry – you just get less and less shiny and really dull. I got really dull for a while and now I’m back feeling everything and expressing myself again. It’s pretty priceless.”

See dates for the U.S. Blue Water Road tour below.

BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR DATES:

Jul 30 –Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 1 –Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Aug 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Aug 5 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Aug 9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (Citi presale not available)

Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum (Citi presale not available)

Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell (Citi presale not available)