How to Snag Karol G’s Red-Hot Billboard Women in Music Look for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karol G took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday night, where she performed a soft-yet-powerful rendition of “El Barco” backed by an all-female band.

She then accepted the Rule Breaker Award — which honors female artists who use their music and platform to defy expectations — to venue-shaking cheers from the audience. “The world teaches us all the time to see bad things in each other and in ourselves, and what about if we just see the beautiful things in us? I try to do that every day,” she told the audience.

Explore Explore Karol G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She was then presented with a custom music pendant that jewelry designer Maggi Simpkins designed for all this year’s honorees. The special edition Women in Music pendants are available for pre-order to the public starting now for $250 on Billboard’s online shop here.

Billboard x Maggi Simpkins WIM Pendant: Buy It Here $250

Billboard Women in Music special edition pendant, designed by Maggi Simpkins. Courtesy Maggi Simpkins

Karol G arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on March 2, 2022. ROBYN BECK/AFP via GI

One of the most beautiful things about the evening was Karol G’s stunning red, off-the-shoulder gown paired with white gloves à la Jessica Rabbit.

Thankfully, there are so many options online to re-create the “Tusa” singer’s sultry look without breaking the bank. Windsor is offering a near-identical gown (thigh-high slit and all) for just $59.90. Pair it with these elbow-length gloves from Amazon and this sparkling choker from Revolve, and your Karol G-inspired outfit is complete.

Windsor Red Gown: Buy It Here $59.90