Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga: Where to Shop Kanye West’s Latest Collection

Kanye West has a new fashion drop for fans to shop. Yeezy Gap x Engineered by Balenciaga — an eight-piece collection marking the first limited release between the rapper, who now goes by Ye, and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia — debuted online on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

The collection boats “timeless silhouettes translated through a lens of Ye and Demma’s shared vision of utilitarian design,” according to a press release.

Featured in the collection are multiple logo tees, hoodies and sweatpants in tan, brown, off-white, gray, navy blue, red and black color ways, along with a padded denim jacket and a five-pocket denim pant. The collection pays homage to “Gap’s timeless icons” and is available sizes XS-XXL. The price point starts at $140.

The debut of Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 performance experience held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The event, which featured appearances from Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow and more, was livestreamed on Ye’s StemPlayer.com and in select IMAX theaters.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is exclusively available at YeezyGap.com and Farfetch.com. To save you some time, we pulled out some of the items in the collection. Hit the links below to pre-order.