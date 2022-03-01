Kacey Musgraves Has Her Own M&M’s: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Limited-Edition Candies Before They’re Gone

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2022 in New York City.

Craving chocolate? Kacey Musgraves tweeted out a sweet reminder to her fans on Monday (Feb. 28). The country-pop star posted photos of M&M’s Album Art Collection bags that pay homage to her Grammy-winning Golden Hour album.

“What I meant when I said ‘good in a glass, good on green,’” Musgraves tweeted in reference to her song “Slow Burn” from Golden Hour. The special-edition collection features a re-creation of the album’s artwork on the front of the bag. For a limited time only, fans can purchase the M&M’s grab bags in milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter, and M&M Minis.

..what I meant when I said “good in a glass, good on green.” ICYMI, @mmschocolate is paying homage to 𝓖𝓸𝓵𝓭𝓮𝓷 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓻 for a cute, limited time. 💚 pic.twitter.com/QAJGUMpuiG — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 28, 2022

Musgraves’ candy tweet came a few days after she was forced to cancel the final stop on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour due to bad weather. The 33-year-old singer kicked off the 15-date tour in St. Paul, Minn., in January.

“I’m extremely sad to say tonight’s show in Toronto has to be cancelled,” she tweeted last Friday (Feb. 25). “The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night. Without them there is literally no way to put on this show.”

Musgraves noted that refunds will be issued automatically before adding, “I’m so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment.”

On a sweeter note, M&M’s Album Art collection — which was initially unveiled last month — includes four collectible music packs celebrating classic albums from Musgraves, David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, H.E.R’s debut self-titled album and Rosalía’s El Mal Querer. Each bag contains a QR code that fans can scan to discover an immersive music experience. The bags range in price from $3.49 for M&M Minis and $4.59 for regular-sized M&Ms.

The bags are available at mms.com. Click the links below to purchase a bag (or two).