Justin Bieber Wore This $66 Necklace on Tour: Find Out Where You Can Buy It Online

Justin Bieber at h.wood Group &a Revolve's 'Homecoming Weekend' at the Pacific Design Center on February 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Justin Bieber hit the stage last week sporting an affordable accessory around his neck. The “Loved by You” singer rocked a Frasier Sterling Magic Mushroom Necklace at his Toronto concert last Friday (March 25).

Bieber shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes tour photos on his Instagram over the weekend. In the photos, the 28-year-old singer wore a purple Justice World Tour sweatshirt, with the Mushroom necklace and a baseball cap.

Explore Explore Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Like the name suggests, the best-selling Magic Mushroom necklace is described as “pure magic.” The necklace retails for $66 and is currently available for pre-order.

The convertible-style piece can be worn as a choker or a necklace and has 14-inch chain, with a 2.5-inch extension, and a lobster-clasp closure. The popular necklaces will begin shipping out on April 11.

Frasier Sterling carries a bunch of cool and affordable jewelry such as the custom Lucky You Choker ($68), the Soulmate Bar Bracelet ($35) and the Zodiac Obsessed Necklace ($48).

Bieber is back on the road after testing positive for coronavirus last month, forcing him to reschedule the start of his world tour. In addition to his own tour, Bieber is scheduled to perform at the 64th annual Grammys Awards on Sunday (April 3) and will headline Summerfest 2022 on June 24.

The three-week festival, presented by American Family Insurance, runs from Jun 23-July 9. The lineup features a mega-roster of music stars including Jason Aldean, Gabby Berrett, Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Halsey, Lil Wayne, Avril LaVigne, Wu-Tang Clan, Jaden and Willow Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Charli XCX, Cordae, and Alessia Cara.