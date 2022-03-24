Justin Bieber Designs Hockey Jersey for Toronto Maple Leafs: Where to Buy Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Justin Bieber has designed a one-of-a-kind hockey jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team sported the Bieber-designed gear during a game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (March 23), ESPN reports.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” the Canadian crooner said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

Explore Explore Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Peaches” singer who is currently on tour, traveled back home to Canada to attend Wednesday’s game. The Maple Leafs tweeted footage from the Bieber visit on Thursday (March 24). The reversible hockey jersey is the first of its kind to be released in North American professional sports, and was designed in partnership with Adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL).

Hold on, last night was a movie 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VnOsxVSf8t — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 24, 2022

The jerseys retail for $119 for women’s sizes and $169 for men’s size and are available in sizes ranging from XS-5XL. They’re almost sold out at the NHL shop, but we saved you the time of searching for them online. Click the links below to purchase a reversible jersey or an alternate Maple Leafs NHL jersey. You’ll get free shipping when you enter the code NHLFAN1 at checkout. The promo will only be live for another few more hours, so you’ll have to act fast to get the discount.

See the reversible Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and other options below.