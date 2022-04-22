How to Watch Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit’ Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn get political in the true crime series Gaslit, premiering Sunday (April 24) on Starz. The eight-episode series revolves around the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation and focuses on the lesser-known but important players involved in the former commander in chief’s downfall.

Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, an outspoken Arkansas socialite nicknamed “The Mouth of the South.” Her husband, former Attorney General John Mitchell (Penn) is among Nixon’s most trusted advisors and his campaign manager.

After Watergate, John realizes that Martha knows secrets behind the scandal and wants to share the story with the press — the result of which throws their personal life into chaos, and forces him to choose between the president and his wife.

How to Watch ‘Gaslit’ on Starz for Free

There’s only one way to watch Gaslit and that’s with a Starz subscription. Not subscribed to Starz? Join today and pay just $3 for the first six months. After the promo ends, the Starz subscription will cost $8.99 a month, unless you cancel. Join by clicking the link below and selecting “claim offer” once you get to the homepage.

Starz Subscription $3/month for 6 months Buy Now 1

With the Starz app, you can watch new episodes of Gaslit and other original series such as Outlander (new episodes return on April 24 at 9 p.m. ET) and Power Book IV: Force, the moment they debut instead of waiting for the primetime TV broadcast. The service comes with Unlimited HD streaming and downloads and you can watch from up to four devices at the same time.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get a free seven-day trial when subscribing to Starz through Prime Video. Starz is also available under a free trial when you go through Hulu and Fubo TV. Direct TV Stream’s Premier plan comes with over 140 channels including free Starz, HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax and more. The streaming package is $139.99 a month after a free 5-day trial, but you have to sign up by April 30 to save $30 off your bill for the first three months.

Starz has a nice selection of original series such as P-Valley, BMF, High Town, Heels, Blindspotting, The Gloaming, Confronting a Serial Killer, Run the World, Shining Vale, High Town, The Spanish Princess, Power, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

You’ll also find a number of movies and documentaries on Starz like Don’t Breathe 2, Venom, Spiderman: Homecoming, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Equalizer 2 and Thor: The Dark World.